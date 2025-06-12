Magic Johnson Demands Change From Rob Pelinka & Lakers Locker Room After Luka Doncic’s Transformation

Five rings with one team? That sounds pretty unreal. But Magic Johnson lived that reality—he owned the 80s with the Los Angeles Lakers. Five rings, mind you. He also had his run as the head coach for a while. Therefore, when the 65-year-old legend speaks his mind for the team he’s been so closely associated with, it only makes sense for them to pay attention. And this time, Johnson has a message for Rob Pelinka, again.

The Lakers had a decent 2024-25 NBA season. Had their playoffs looked a bit different, things would’ve been ‘nice’. But now that the offseason is on for them, Pelinka and Co. need to make some decisions. Appearing on ESPN’s Get Up, Magic Johnson had a clear message for the Lakers GM. He praised JJ Redick’s leadership and urged the Lakers to follow Luka Doncic’s example by improving their conditioning for success.

Now, moving on, the NBA Hall of Famer said, “It’s going to take more than just Luka. It’s going to take more than just Luka being in shape. Rob Pelinka has to improve the roster. We need a big man. Hopefully, we’ll be able to get a big man this offseason. I think we must improve the bench as well. Rob has a chance to do that.”

To be fair, Magic Johnson isn’t the only one who thinks the Los Angeles Lakers need a major transformation. But yes, having a center would be a good place to start. Jeff Teague had an idea for LA, and that is to chase Mitchell Robinson of the New York Knicks. “Robinson is a force. Defensively, he’s really good,” Teague told on The Rich Eisen Show. “Offensively, he struggles at the free-throw line, but he’s a lob threat and an offensive rebounding machine. If they could pry him away from the Knicks somehow, that would be great.”

But the rest of the shakeup that Johnson is talking about? Well, that’s for Rob Pelinka to sort out in the offseason of 2025. “We have to get faster. Right now, the Lakers are too slow. Minnesota really exposed the Lakers. When they had individual matchups, they went at Luka, and they went at Austin Reaves. They must improve the defense. If they don’t improve the defense, there’s no way the Lakers can win a championship,” Johnson analyzed.

Now, speaking of the Slovenian Sensation, the ex-LA Superman has a message for him as well. It looks like a transformation wouldn’t be just enough for Luka Doncic to survive in the Lakers‘ system. For the Purple and Gold, the banner means everything.

Magic Johnson has some important words for Luka Doncic amidst a major transformation

“MVP Luka Doncic,” the cries have begun, ’cause your favorite Adopted Texan looks jacked! Spending hours in the weight room, shredding for EuroBasket… no wait, silencing all the “overweight” noise. Luka Doncic isn’t waiting for July this time. While most stars ease into summer, he’s already grinding—fuelled by pride, purpose, and the noise around his fitness.

However, Magic Johnson wants more from the 26-year-old guard. “Luka, it’s great what you did in Dallas, but the difference is in Los Angeles,” he said on Get Up. “We expect championships, and we expect our superstars to lead us to a championship. LeBron has already done that. Now we want Luka to do the same thing. But it’s going to take more than just Luka. It’s going to take more than just Luka being in shape.” Well, LeBron James got LA its 17th ring in 2020, and now that his career stands on the threshold of farewell, it’s Doncic’s time to take control. And a championship is long overdue.

Apr 25, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) looks on against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first half during game three of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Target Center.

Well, Luka’s glow-up is real, but LA doesn’t clap for just muscles. They want banners. Magic Johnson has laid the blueprint. Now it’s on Luka and Rob to build the empire. A big man, a stronger bench, and a defense that doesn’t nap—yeah, that’d help. Clock’s ticking, Purple and Gold. Showtime waits for no one.