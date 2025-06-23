Malika Andrews Shifts Focus From NBA Finals as ESPN Draws Heat Over Tyrese Haliburton Controversy

Destiny often waits in silence, only to choose those bold enough to listen. On a night etched into basketball lore, the Oklahoma City Thunder didn’t just win—they redeemed a decade of near misses and shattered legacies. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and his fearless crew finished the story Durant, Westbrook, and Harden once began. But as confetti fell, heartbreak echoed in Indiana, where Tyrese Haliburton’s cruel injury silenced a city’s dream, while ESPN’s firestorm swirled around a poised Malika Andrews.

ESPN’s superstar host is shifting her focus. Stepping out of the NBA Finals’ drama, Andrews is eager to get going with her ventures. And her first task is to have a word with SGA.

Sharing her updates on her IG Story, Malika Andrews revealed that she has already spoken with the Finals MVP; fans, meanwhile, can catch the full conversation on NBA Today. Interestingly, that’s not all—because, as it turns out, the 30-year-old has also packed her bags for Brooklyn. After all, with the 2025 NBA Draft set to unfold on June 25, the Barclays Center awaits.

Of course, Malika shared another IG Story featuring the stunning New York skyline as she chases dawn. At 5:45 am, Andrews was in NYC. And she captioned: “Next up: the NBA Draft! ✨” The 2025 NBA Draft returns to Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, now spanning two electric nights—Round 1 on June 25 and Round 2 on June 26, both airing at 8 p.m. ET. The Dallas Mavericks, who stunned the lottery, now hold the spotlight as they prepare to select Duke’s prodigy, Cooper Flagg, with the first overall pick, while the Knicks’ penalty leaves the draft with just 59 picks.

However, while Malika Andrews moves gracefully toward her next assignment, ESPN remains caught in the storm. The network now faces mounting backlash over its handling of Tyrese Haliburton’s heartbreaking injury coverage. What was meant to be a celebration of basketball glory has instead stirred controversy, casting shadows over an otherwise historic Finals.

Malika Andrews’s ESPN finds itself in a hailstorm of criticism over Tyrese Haliburton coverage

Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals was meant to be a night of legacy, but it quickly turned into heartbreak for Indiana. Tyrese Haliburton, already battling a calf issue, collapsed in the first quarter with what appeared to be a torn Achilles. The silence in the arena was deafening as play halted and Haliburton, visibly in agony, was helped off the court. “Injury Update: Tyrese Haliburton (right lower leg injury) will not return to tonight’s game,” the Pacers later confirmed.

However, as concerns mounted for Haliburton, criticism swiftly turned toward ESPN’s coverage. The network, already in the spotlight, drew backlash for its repeated broadcasts of the brutal injury. NBA writer Sam Vecenie voiced discomfort: “ESPN, I’m good without the repeated viewings of the Haliburton injury at this point… But I don’t need him slamming the ground with his hand 45 times the rest of the game.” Viewers echoed the sentiment, with fans declaring, “ESPN is the worst. Cannot wait for them to go belly up once and for all.”

Jun 22, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) reacts after suffering an injury during the first quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder during game seven of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center.

An ESPN cameraman allegedly captured an inappropriate shot during the coverage, further fueling the outrage. “Stop showing it again and again! Show the game!” former NBA star Detlef Schrempf demanded. While it’s understandable for a broadcast to acknowledge a major injury, many questioned if ESPN crossed the line. One viewer added, “They’re gonna talk about it nonstop all game aren’t they.” And so, amid a Finals that should have celebrated resilience and glory, a storm brews in the media booth instead.

As the NBA shifts to Brooklyn, Malika Andrews moves forward with poise. Behind her, however, ESPN wrestles with the fallout of a storm it helped create. What began as a celebration of legacy unraveled into backlash and regret. With emotions still raw, the network must now reckon with its choices on a night where triumph and tragedy collided.