Mike Breen Sets Special Condition for Tyrese Haliburton Even if ESPN Broadcaster May “Sound Like an Idiot”

“They do have a timeout… decide not to use it… Curry, way downtown—BANG! BANG!” Chills, right? It’s been over nine years since Mike Breen let out that legendary double bang, as Steph Curry drilled a 38-foot dagger against OKC. That moment wasn’t just a game-winner — it was the birth of a myth. A broadcast so electric, it became the blueprint for basketball magic. But here’s the thing: if that was a double bang… what would it take to earn a triple? Well, wonder no more. Mike Breen, the man himself, has just gone on the record and laid out one incredibly specific, ridiculously high-stakes scenario that could possibly make it happen.

This whole wild “what if” conversation went down when Breen was on The Dan Patrick Show. Dan, knowing exactly what every NBA fan is secretly dying to find out, just had to press him on it. “Will there ever be a triple bang, Mike?… I want you on record… what would bring about a triple bang?” Breen, in his classic humble style, kind of laughed it off at first, almost embarrassed by the idea. “Stop… what are you doing?” he joked, later adding, “I think… I think I would sound like an idiot if I did a triple bang.” But he didn’t completely slam the door shut.

He explained that his big calls are never planned out; they’re just pure, spontaneous reactions to the moment. “The double bang came out naturally—it just was so exciting,” he said. And then, he painted the picture, the one perfect storm of drama and stakes that might, just might, justify it: “So maybe… in a Finals game? If a guy hits a three-pointer at the buzzer to win a Finals game—and to win a championship—that’s the possibility.”

Let that sink in. A three-pointer. At the buzzer. To win the NBA championship. The bar is officially set at “legendary, once-in-a-lifetime, sports-movie-ending” level. Seeing his opening, Dan Patrick immediately connected the dots to the man of the hour in these 2025 NBA Finals. “Tyrese Haliburton, game on the line, and he hits a three and they win the title?” Mike Breen’s answer was instant. It was definitive. It was everything a Pacers fan could want to hear. “I have no choice but to do it then,” Breen made it clear on the podcast.

And just like that, the official Hunt for the Haliburton Triple Bang was born. And let’s be real, it makes a weird kind of perfect sense, doesn’t it? Tyrese Haliburton has been that dude in these 2025 playoffs. Remember Game 1 of these Finals? Down one, clock ticking away, he hits that unbelievable pull-up jumper with just 0.3 seconds left to absolutely stun OKC on their home floor. That wasn’t a fluke. Go back to the first round against the Bucks – he hit a game-winning floater in overtime in Game 5 to seal that series. So, maybe a triple bang isn’t a far-fetched dream.

Mike Breen thinks Indiana’s “something special” is a genuine threat

In that same podcast, Breen dropped some serious insight on why this Indiana Pacers team, the supposed underdog, might be for real, and why the Oklahoma City Thunder should be very, very concerned.

Breen, who has seen it all over his decades calling these massive games, basically said he’s seeing a different level of belief and cohesion from the Pacers. “There’s something special going on with that team right now, that’s for sure,” he told Patrick. He pointed out that while OKC is incredibly talented, they’re also super young and have very little collective experience on this huge stage. The Thunder’s whole roster, heading into Game 3, had only played in 390 total playoff games combined, with over half of those coming just from this year’s run! For comparison, a guy like LeBron James has played in almost that many playoff games by himself.

The Pacers, on the other hand? They’re more seasoned. They went to the Eastern Conference Finals just last year, and even though they got swept by the Celtics, Breen thinks that experience was absolutely crucial. “I know this sounds ridiculous, but that was a close sweep,” he said, noting that three of the four games were tight down the stretch. “They played well. They gained valuable experience.” And that’s where he dropped a real gem for basketball nerds: “Continuity is the most underrated part of basketball, to have the same guys who know their strengths and weaknesses and have been through the wars together. It’s showing right now.” That’s Mike Breen, the ultimate pro, pointing out that Indiana’s chemistry and shared battle scars from last year’s playoff run are now paying off big time.

via Imago May 27, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) reacts after shooting a three point basket during the second quarter against the New York Knicks of game four of the eastern conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

And what about the Thunder? After watching them in Game 3, Breen admitted he saw something from the young OKC squad that was a little concerning. “That’s the first time I’ve seen the Thunder look that way,” he said. “They looked unsure of themselves, as well as being fatigued. I’ve never seen that from them.” For a team that has looked so poised and confident all season, to see them look “unsure” in the pressure cooker of the Finals? That’s a huge red flag. Breen acknowledged that OKC’s smothering defense could definitely show up again and that the “series is far from over,” but seeing those cracks in the Thunder’s composure in Game 3 clearly made an impression on him.

So, when you put it all together, Breen’s “triple bang” comment about Haliburton starts to feel like more than just a fun hypothetical. It’s backed by his own expert analysis. He sees a Pacers team that has chemistry, experience, and a superstar who isn’t afraid of the moment, going up against a more inexperienced, and perhaps slightly rattled, OKC team. It’s a fascinating dynamic, and it sure makes the rest of these NBA Finals feel like anything can happen.