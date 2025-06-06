Molly Qerim Calls Stephen A. Smith ‘Drama King’ as ESPN Vet Breaks Silence on Kevin Durant’s Remark

You often need crucial changes to spice things up in the NBA. Otherwise, there is nothing unique about the rules and regulations that no one has touched since the 80s. But Adam Silver’s motive, precisely with the All-Star games, seems to be going on a crazy tour. Turning the one-day affair into a weekend affair this year in February, the Commission was bold. Did that help the viewership? 13% dip since last year’s 5.4 million should sum it up. However, his plans for 2026 are giving Stephen A. Smith a nightmare.

Not too long ago, ESPN’s veteran analyst spoke his mind (what’s new about it?) about the league going all NBA USA vs. NBA World for the 2026 All-Stars in LA. Now, Stephen A.’s opinions forced Kevin Durant to drop a one-word tweet. The Slim Reaper, who has a ‘beautiful’ relationship with Smith, wrote: “Dramatic.” Meanwhile, Molly Qerim didn’t waste much time calling SAS a “Drama King” at First Take’s latest edition. Moreover, the 57-year-old veteran cleared his stance on KD’s opinion.

“Let me say this to Kevin Durant, KD, okay? Thank you for watching. I appreciate it,” Stephen A. Smith said tauntingly. Then, playing a short clip from his appearance on Law and Order, he said, “That’s drama.” However, what he said about the revamped All-Stars weekend wasn’t dramatic. It wasn’t drama. “I said what I meant. It has been egregious, fellas, in all seriousness. The format being changed for All-Star Weekend and stuff like that,” Smith pointed out.

“Do you realize that all of this stuff and all of this noise about All-Star Weekend is because of a lack of effort?… You know it’s bad when we see more effort with y’all practicing in the summertime, working out, than what we see on All-Star Week. The fans have been turned off. Legends in the game have been turned off. “ Viewership dropping by 13% should be an alarm, isn’t it?

According to Smith, fans don’t want to come to the All-Star games anymore. They find it boring because of the seemingly lack of effort their heroes put into the court. “You can’t come on the basketball court and give less effort than you would give in a damn workout in the summer. You can’t do that to people,” Stephen A. Smith strongly expressed.

Now, you might be wondering what Adam Silver did wrong this time that made Smith say such a harsh reality without batting an eyelid. And well, Kevin Durant, being a player of the league, swooped in to rescue. But what is going on?

The NBA Commissioner’s fresh idea for the 2026 All-Stars meets Stephen A. Smith’s hard criticism

The NBA is spicing things up for its 2026 All-Star Game with a high-stakes USA versus World format. Set in Los Angeles at the new Intuit Dome, this bold twist adds fire to the usual flair. With fans craving more than flashy plays, Commissioner Adam Silver delivers a game rich in pride and rivalry. As national identities collide on the court, the midseason classic promises passion, power, and plenty of drama.

“If this doesn’t work, I think you’re going to see the NBA do away with All-Star weekend. And this era of players will forever be stained for the rest of their lives because All-Star weekend was banished because of a lack of effort.”

Stephen A. critiques the NBA’s new USA versus World All-Star format with a dose of reluctant approval. He points out the clear imbalance, 18 Americans to only six Europeans, which exposes a flaw in the execution. Still, he accepts the move, even if it means adding non-All-Stars just to fill Team World. Though the idea sounds thrilling, he implies it is a desperate patch. If this gimmick fails, All-Star Weekend may not survive at all.

Thus, the All-Star stage was once a dream; now it risks becoming a distant memory. While Adam Silver reaches for bold fixes, Stephen A. Smith rings the alarm with unapologetic fire. From Durant’s quick jab to fans walking away, the signs are clear. The game needs heart, not just headlines. And if this last swing misses, it might just be game over for All-Star Weekend.