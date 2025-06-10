NBA Makes Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Announcement After Thunder Star Joins Heat Legend in NBA Finals History

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder may have dominated Game 1 in spirit but fell short on the scoreboard. In Game 2, they made sure the result matched the performance, cruising past the Indiana Pacers with a 123-107 win. Leading the charge with yet another 30-point game, Shai not only powered his team to victory, he also reached a milestone that even 6-time Finals MVP Michael Jordan never achieved. What are we talking about?

See, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander dropped 38 points in Game 1 against the Pacers. But he wasn’t just incredible offensively, as he contributed to his team going both ways. His 3 steals in the game played a big role in the Thunder forcing 24 turnovers out of the Pacers in Game 1. Well, apart from the result at the final whistle, things looked pretty much the same in Game 2 for Shai. And it has now made him join the likes of LeBron James, Rick Barry, and Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade in setting an incredible record.

Shai is the latest NBA player to have over 30 points and 3 or more steals in consecutive games. Rick Barry did it all the way back in 1975, Dwayne Wade did it in 2006, and his former teammate, LeBron, did it in 2016. And now the Thunder’s Canadian guard has cemented his place in history alongside these NBA legends.

