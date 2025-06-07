Knicks & Jason Kidd in Hot Water While Jalen Brunson’s Comments on Mavs HC Unearthed

You never know when the fates of teams collide with each other. Some things often work in mysterious ways, leading to surprising outcomes in the NBA. However, that keeps us hooked to our screens, waiting for more. But the latest story oddly connects the characters. We have the Dallas Mavericks head coach, Jason Kidd, and the New York Knicks. Their connection? Tom Thibodeau’s firing earlier this week.

Are the Knicks trying to poach Kidd from the Mavericks? Rumors believe in this theory, and well, it is true. Leon Rose and his camp haven’t approached the Mavericks yet, despite the 52-year-old still having two years left on the contract extension he signed after their 2024 Finals run. At the same time, Nico Harrison and Patrick Dumont have yet to decide if they’ll let Kidd speak with the Knicks, reports say. “Kidd has been pondering for a couple of days whether he’d like to inherit the opportunity.”

A potential trade between the teams could pave the way for his hiring. Meanwhile, further reports are accusing both the Knicks and Jason Kidd of giving out confidential trade information to veteran insider Marc Stein. Brad Townsend of the Dallas Morning News wrote: “As of late yesterday, was told Knicks hadn’t asked permission, formally or informally, to interview Jason Kidd. If it’s NY that leaked to @TheSteinLine it intends to ask “in the coming days,” it’s an odd way to do business, sending a test balloon to see if it gets shot down.”

The New York Knicks parted ways with Tom Thibodeau after their Eastern Conference Finals loss to the Pacers. He ranked fourth in all-time franchise wins and was easily their most successful coach this century. Thibs delivered back-to-back 50-win seasons for the first time since the mid-1990s. He also upset the defending champion Celtics in the second round. Yet, his reliance on a worn-out starting five backfired. The lineup struggled late in the season and got outscored through the playoffs. His regular-season win rate of 57.9 percent is the highest ever for any coach with 300 or more games who never reached the NBA Finals.

Meanwhile, Jason Kidd stands as a compelling option. The Hall of Famer ended his playing career with the Knicks in 2013 and coached the Nets and Bucks before joining Dallas. Under him, the Mavericks have posted a 54.6 percent win rate, going 179 and 149 over four seasons. Kidd took the Mavs to the NBA Finals just a year ago.

Interestingly enough, the Knicks and Mavs have another connection in this story. And that is Jalen Brunson. Amidst all the rumors, the superstar guard shared his true feelings about both Kidd and Thibs.

Jason Kidd & Tom Thibodeau get an emotional verdict from Jalen Brunson

Jalen Brunson wasn’t always the Knicks’ crown jewel. Drafted 33rd overall in 2018, he spent four steady years with Dallas, flashing signs of greatness. But everything changed in 2022. He left Jason Kidd’s umbrella unexpectedly and joined New York in free agency, never looking back. But Mark Cuban wanted more, JB wasn’t in his mind per se. Moving on, from 16.3 points in 2021 to 24 in his first Knicks season, Brunson made his superstar leap count.

However, it was Tom Thibodeau who turned Brunson into an All-Star. Maybe JB needed the push that Thibs gave him. But his admiration for Kidd hasn’t reduced even a bit. Therefore, when asked for his favorite coaches, the Knicks guard said: “I’m going to say Thibs, number one. Thibs helped me become an All-Star. I’m going to say J-Kidd two. J-Kidd gave me the confidence to be better and perform better.”

Sometimes, the NBA feels like a beautifully chaotic love triangle—full of passion, tension, and surprise reunions. As the Knicks eye Jason Kidd and Jalen Brunson, balance loyalty between two mentors, fate quietly pulls the strings. Whether it’s business, revenge, or destiny at play, one thing is certain: this story is far from over. In fact, the drama’s just begun!