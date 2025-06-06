No One but Doris Burke Notices Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s Change in NBA Finals Amid Risk of Losing ESPN Job

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander entered Game 1 of the NBA Finals with a new mindset. He didn’t pace himself or wait for the game to come to him. From the opening tip, he attacked relentlessly—scoring 19 points on 18 shots by halftime, the most aggressive first half he’s had this postseason. The Thunder led 57–45, but more importantly, Shai had already seized control of the game.

Meanwhile, most of the broadcast focused on legacies and the series’ bigger picture. However, Doris Burke locked in on what really mattered. She said, “This is as aggressive as we’ve seen the MVP. He took his most shots of the postseason in the first quarter, and his foot remains on the gas pedal.”

That’s Doris for you. She calls it like she sees it. Even when she faced criticism last round for mentioning the “free throw merchant” chants in Minnesota, she stood by her commentary. She explained it wasn’t shade—it was necessary context. Fans chanted it, and the broadcast needed to acknowledge what viewers were hearing.

Now, in the Finals, Doris is once again the only voice highlighting Shai’s transformation.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s aggressive start didn’t happen by accident. He set the tone for both the game and the series. From the opening moments, he played with confidence and purpose, proving he wasn’t just participating—he was leading. Throughout the playoffs, he has averaged over 30 points while running the offense with precision.

More importantly, Doris Burke caught what others missed: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander isn’t waiting for the moment—he is the moment. If the Thunder go on to win this series, Game 1 will mark the exact moment he flipped the switch. And Doris was the first to point it out.

That kind of awareness—the ability to highlight what truly matters in real time—is what made Burke a legend in the broadcast booth. Yet ironically, even as she delivers some of her best work, ESPN may be preparing to push her out.

Doris Burke’s Finals Broadcasts May Be Her Last at ESPN

Doris Burke remains one of the most respected voices in basketball. However, her role at ESPN now hangs in the balance. Multiple credible reports confirm that her spot on the network’s lead NBA broadcast team is “not guaranteed” beyond the 2025 Finals. As part of a wider restructuring, ESPN is rethinking its entire announcing roster. Only Mike Breen is safe, thanks to his long-term deal.

This shakeup began back in 2023, when ESPN let go of Jeff Van Gundy and Mark Jackson. Their exit triggered instability in the booth. Doc Rivers joined briefly, then left to coach the Milwaukee Bucks. JJ Redick followed suit, leaving to coach the Lakers. Since then, ESPN has cycled through replacements, with chemistry on-air taking a major hit.

Now, executives are debating Burke’s fit. They’re considering whether she works better in a two-person team instead of the three-person format used for marquee events.

At the same time, more changes could be coming. Richard Jefferson—Burke’s current on-air partner—is reportedly in talks with Amazon Prime Video. If he leaves, ESPN’s setup may shift once again.

Still, Burke has strong allies. Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle recently praised her as a trailblazer. He said she’s “transformed the game” for women in sports broadcasting. Burke has also stayed open about public criticism. On ESPN’s podcast, she said:

“Usually, I can tell I feel like I’m doing a decent job when multiple fan bases are pissed off at me… Boston fans think I hate them, Knicks fans think I hate them, Sixers fans, and now Oklahoma City’s like, ‘why doesn’t Doris like SGA?’ I love Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Absolutely love him.”

As ESPN prepares for a future with fewer NBA games, every broadcast seat is under pressure. And for Doris Burke, this Finals series might be her last run in the top analyst chair she spent decades earning.

