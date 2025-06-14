OKC Reporter Reveals Chet Holmgren Injury Concern After Thunder’s Game 4 Win

“We played with desperation to end the game, and that’s why we won.” That’s how Shai Gilgeous-Alexander summed up the Thunder’s gritty 111–104 Game 4 win in Indiana — a comeback that tied the Finals at 2–2 and kept their season alive. But as OKC heads back home with momentum, not everything felt like a celebration. A quiet moment caught inside the arena — involving Chet Holmgren — has everyone suddenly feeling a bit uneasy.

The game itself? A classic NBA Finals slugfest, for real. For three quarters, it felt like the Pacers had things locked down, but then SGA went full supernova in the fourth, dropping 15 of his 35 points to just steal the win. Jalen Williams was his wingman, pouring in 27 points and getting to the free-throw line. But quietly, the team’s secret weapon was Chet Holmgren. He was an absolute beast on the boards, snagging 15 rebounds and adding 14 points, just battling through everything in the paint against Indiana’s tough big guys. It was exactly the kind of tough performance we’ve come to expect from him. But that amazing performance apparently came with a huge price tag.

After the game, as the locker rooms were clearing out, ClutchPoints reporter Tomer Azarly tweeted something that instantly sent shivers down every Thunder fan’s spine. He wrote: “Chet Holmgren left his postgame interview with a fairly significant limp on his way back to the OKC locker room.” Azarly further pointed out that Chet “took a few hard hits and falls but was able to close the game for the Thunder.”

If you were watching closely, you probably remember Chet going down pretty hard early in the first quarter after tripping over Pascal Siakam’s foot, and honestly, it looked like he was fighting through pain for most of the night. Things are seeming dire after this update.

(This is a developing story…)