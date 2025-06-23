Pascal Siakam Consoles Pacers With Emotional Message as ESPN Confirms Tyrese Halliburton’s Game 7 Status

Is the end near for the Indiana Pacers, or is it just your heart breaking watching Tyrese Haliburton? Either way, things don’t look good for Indianapolis or their superhero. Didn’t he say he is a little stiff and a little sore? Yes, those were his exact words on Saturday. But Haliburton pretty much promised that he will be on the floor for Game 7, and the world believed every syllable like he was preaching some new gospel.

Yet here we are, trying to understand what went wrong when the 25-year-old point guard fell on the floor writhing in pain. Clearly, that nagging calf injury that almost took him out of Game 6 of the 2025 NBA Finals didn’t look promising. And as Hali left the arena and walked down the tunnel, that pin-drop silence at Paycom Center spoke a story of shock, fear, and pain. You could tell it wasn’t just the Indiana fans, but Thunder Nation, too. And John Haliburton, in his glassed cabin, seemed to be in tears.

Limping off, Haliburton left, but he left behind a team of fighters, and it was ‘Thundertaker’ Pascal Siakam’s time to take control and lead his boys. Pascal Siakam stood tall amid the heartbreak, voice steady through the pain. He was not just leading, he was pleading. “We’re still in this,” he urged, pushing past his own sorrow. No more forcing it—trust the game, trust each other. Even in despair, he carried hope like a torch.

As of now, the fear that whatever went down Indiana’s #0 doesn’t look like just another pain in the strain. It’s something far more concerning, aiming towards an Achilles tear. Sports medicine expert, Dr. Brian Sutterer, MD, broke down the injury frame by frame, offering a sobering look at what might have gone wrong.

“As Haliburton steps backwards with his right leg, his ankle is in a dorsiflexed position,” Sutterer explained in his injury analysis. “That motion tensions the entire complex from the gastrocnemius down to the Achilles. When he tries to push off again, that’s when you introduce a strong concentric contraction while it’s still eccentrically loaded. That’s a dangerous setup—and what follows is the classic recoil motion we often associate with a full Achilles rupture.”

In simple terms, Haliburton’s Achilles was under high stress when he pushed off, and the sudden recoil suggests it may have torn. His diagnosis, while unofficial, has ignited waves of concern across NBA circles and beyond. The replay doesn’t lie. That recoil? It’s often the body’s tragic signal: the Achilles gave out. And if the fears turn into reality, then even Tyrese will have to miss a major part of the next season recovering on the bench.

Meanwhile, his teammate Myles Turner spoke with ESPN during the timeout. The worry was loud.

After Pascal Siakam’s message, Myles Turner speaks up on Tyrese Haliburton’s Game 7 injury

It’s most unlikely to see a calm player like Pascal Siakam move around and speak up. But this was no time to sit idle and wait for the Basketball Gods to grace them with their Divine Light. A pillar has fallen, and the next big face of the team showed up. That being said, Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner spoke to ESPN in the timeout. “What did you think when you saw Tyrese go down?” he was asked.

“It’s a heartbreak, man. It’s unfortunate, you know, the biggest game of the year that he didn’t, like, hold up on. But you know, we got his back, and it’s what it’s all about, man. Next man on the touted list,” Turner said. “I know that you’re all thinking about him, but like you said, we’ve still got a job to do. So, how do you get it done without him? You keep it in—keep him in your mind, keep him in your heart—and go win for him.”

via Imago May 25, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) warms up prior to game three of the eastern conference finals against the New York Knicks for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Before going down, Tyrese Haliburton scored 9 points in 7 minutes. He was on a superhero run in the game. But alas! those Basketball Gods do like to torment and squeeze out happiness from the fans. Now, all you can do is hope that the news is positive from within the Indiana Pacers squad. Because the Oklahoma City Thunder looks fierce as always.