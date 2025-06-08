Pascal Siakam Gives Pacers’ Female Coach Jenny Boucek Her Flowers in Reveling Confession

Pascal Siakam might’ve been the one getting buckets and crashing the boards like a human pogo stick in Game 1 of the NBA Finals, but after the win, the man took a moment to step back and give props where it was due. And no, it wasn’t a teammate or Rick Carlisle—it was Pacers assistant coach Jenny Boucek, the trailblazing basketball brainiac who’s low-key become Indiana’s secret weapon. Forget flowers—Pascal practically handed her a whole greenhouse of compliments.

When asked about Boucek’s impact on the Pacers’ success and his own transition to Indiana, Siakam didn’t just respond—he delivered a TED Talk. “Jenny’s been awesome,” he started, the same way you talk about someone who always brings snacks to meetings. But he meant it on a deep level. Siakam talked about how he had to shift gears after coming from Toronto (where basketball is basically a religion and the Raptors’ playbook is thicker than a New York phonebook). Jenny, who leads the Pacers’ defensive efforts, stepped in like the team’s own Yoda, helping him reprogram his instincts and blend into Indy’s chaos-in-control system.

“She gives me super great insights on what we want to do,” he said, sounding like a student talking about their favorite professor. “She’s a great communicator.” And perhaps most importantly in an 82-game season that feels longer than an Oscar speech, Siakam added: “She’s always bringing that positivity, which is needed for coaching”

Let’s be real—NBA benches are not exactly Zen gardens. So, having someone radiating good energy when you’re down 15 in the Finals? That’s basically having a basketball therapist who also draws up a 2-3 zone trap. Iconic. Now, if you’re wondering who Jenny Boucek is and why Siakam sounds like he’s ready to write her a Hallmark card—buckle up.

Jenny Boucek isn’t just the “female assistant” in a male-dominated league. She’s a hooper, a scholar, and a walking tactical encyclopedia. We’re talking Defensive Player of Year, at UVA. We’re talking WNBA baller turned coach. We’re talking double-major with honors in sports medicine and sports management.

She started in the WNBA as a coach way back in 1999, when Y2K was still a thing and Shaq was still dunking people into early retirement. She coached the Sacramento Monarchs and the Seattle Storm (winning a title with them), and in 2018, she crashed the NBA’s boys’ club by joining the Kings’ coaching staff. Then, like LeBron in free agency, she took her talents to Dallas, becoming the Mavericks’ first female coach under Rick Carlisle.

In 2021, she reunited with Carlisle in Indiana. And if you’ve been wondering how a team that committed 25 turnovers still managed to beat the Thunder in Game 1, well… start giving some side-eyes to Boucek’s chalkboard.

Pascal Siakam’s Game 1 Heroics: Back Like He Never Left

While we’re here throwing bouquets at Boucek, let’s not pretend Siakam didn’t ball out like it was 2019 again. In the 111–110 comeback win, Pascal logged 19 points on 7-of-15 shooting, 10 rebounds, 3 assists, and a momentum-swinging block that had Shai Gilgeous-Alexander looking like he just opened a bad credit report. His put-back off a Nembhard miss in the final minute? Chef’s kiss. That cut the lead to one and set up Haliburton’s stone-cold 21-foot game-winner with just 0.3 seconds left. That’s right—Indiana held the lead for less time than it takes Charles Barkley to say “guarantee.”

Oh, and this wasn’t just any game. It was the Pacers’ first lead of the game, the biggest fourth-quarter comeback in the Finals since 2011, and it happened in OKC, where the Thunder were 36–1 when leading by 15 or more this season. This win wasn’t just shocking—it was WWE plot-twist shocking.

Siakam’s return to the Finals stage, after his 2019 Raptors title run, showed why the Pacers brought him in. You don’t just add a former champion for vibes—you bring them in to calm the ship when you’re sinking faster than the Lakers’ three-point percentage on the road.

Siakam’s praise wasn’t just about respect—it was acknowledgment. Boucek isn’t just filling a quota. She’s a strategist, motivator, and mentor. She’s the type of coach who can break down defensive rotations and help players through personal transitions. Rick Carlisle has even called her “one of the brightest and most innovative minds in coaching.” Myles Turner praised her “intense passion” and her ability to “flip a switch” when it’s game time. And yes, she’s doing all this while raising her daughter, Rylie, as a single mom.

She’s one of only five active female coaches in the NBA. Only 15 women have ever coached in the league. That’s fewer than the number of flops Chris Paul draws in a season. So yeah, when Siakam stops mid-Finals glow-up to thank her, it’s not just a sweet moment—it’s a legacy moment.

We keep talking about Haliburton’s poise, Carlisle’s no-timeout guts, and Indiana’s Energizer Bunny bench unit—but behind the scenes, Jenny Boucek is whispering defensive schemes and culture-building like the Professor McGonagall of basketball. Pascal Siakam, ever the professional and student of the game, sees it. He knows her value. And now, we all should, too.

If the Pacers pull this off and win it all? Boucek better get her ring sized yesterday. Because from Siakam’s flower shower to Indiana’s jaw-dropping Game 1 miracle, she’s already left fingerprints all over this Finals run.

And to quote Pascal one last time: “She’s been amazing for us.” Damn right she has.