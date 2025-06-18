Suns Reportedly Receives Perfect Trade Offer for Kevin Durant as Surprise Spurs Star Visits Phoenix

These days, it just takes one social media post to change the narrative. How many examples do you need? This conversation could go on for an eternity with no end. And yet here we are, looking at another social media post by one of Victor Wembanyama’s teammates. 22-year-old Jeremy Sochan is making some waves after his latest activities he proudly shared on social media. And some believe he could be paving the path of Kevin Durant’s trade to the San Antonio Spurs.

But before Sochan becomes the portal for KD’s move to San Antonio, the Phoenix Suns find a juicy offer. Now, Durant isn’t on board with the idea of moving to Minnesota; however, there is a possibility that Mat Ishbia and Co. are going to of the niceties and do something rigorous.

Kevin Durant’s trade story could take new turns as the Suns stand before an enticing offer

Sam Amick, John Krawczynski, and Kelly Iko reported for The Athletic that two teams, namely the San Antonio Spurs and Houston Rockets, are on the Slim Reaper’s landing spot list. But ESPN confirmed that even the Miami Heat have made it to the list. Now, Amich appeared on The Athletic NBA Daily podcast to give more insights on the hottest topics of conversation around the league: Where will Kevin Durant go? And what will the Phoenix Suns do?

Though the Minnesota Timberwolves are not on Durant’s wish list, the Suns are quietly rooting for a twist. The current offers bore them. So now, they’re eyeing the Wolves. If KD shifts his stance, Phoenix just might pounce. Sam Amick analyzed:

“They [Suns] clearly like the package potentially coming from Minnesota more than most, if not all, of the others. The calculus there is that they want to be competitive. So, whether you end up bringing back Rudy Gobert or Julius Randle, it would be one of the two—Donte DiVincenzo, maybe get a Rob Dillingham in there, and then some draft capital. That type of deal is something Phoenix would want.”

Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) celebrates after a play during the fourth quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at Footprint Center.

Swapping Kevin Durant’s towering $51 million deal for Minnesota’s $82 million bundle—Rudy Gobert at $36.5 million, Julius Randle at $29 million, Donte DiVincenzo at $9.1 million, and rookie Rob Dillingham at $7.1 million—might look lopsided. But for Phoenix, it is a golden escape. They gain depth, flexibility, and breathing room while shedding tax burdens with a smile.

Sam Amick further said that this KD-Suns situation has officially entered its second phase of discussions. “Phase one was the Suns playing nice, saying, ‘Yes, we’ll talk to the three teams on your list and see if we can get something done.’ Phase two is, ‘We’re not feeling this. Now we need you to meet us in the middle a little bit.’ I don’t know if Kevin’s going to bend at all,” the insider concluded.

Now, coming back to Jeremy Sochan and his odd link with Durant. The 22-year-old Spurs forward seems to be having a good time in Arizona. In Phoenix, to be extremely precise here. So, does this indicate something more interesting than just a random visit? Are you sure he isn’t sitting in the same room as Mat Ishbia and talking trades?

Jeremy Sochan’s social media activity might be the foreshadowing of something big

The NBA offseason drama is alive and sizzling. Kevin Durant’s expected exit from Phoenix already has the league buzzing, but Jeremy Sochan just threw gasoline on the fire. The Spurs forward suddenly tagged himself in Phoenix, Arizona, letting speculation run wild. As if that was not enough, he dropped a cryptic car video—no faces, no words, just vibes and the desert sun.

But Sochan did not stop there. Cameras later caught him working out at the Suns’ facility, raising eyebrows across the league. Coincidence? Maybe. But the timing feels suspiciously bold. Is Phoenix planning something big? Is Sochan in the loop? In a league where location tags speak louder than press releases, Phoenix might be more than just a stop on Sochan’s offseason tour.

In the NBA, silence is rare, but misdirection is everywhere. Jeremy Sochan’s Phoenix detour feels more like a breadcrumb than a coincidence. Meanwhile, the Suns are quietly tempting Kevin Durant with a Minnesota plot twist he refuses to endorse. As whispers grow louder and trade talks deepen, one thing is certain—something unexpected is brewing in the desert.