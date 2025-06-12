Reggie Miller Uncertain About Pacers NBA Finals Future After Family Wins Over Charles Barkley & TNT Crew

Reggie Miller isn’t sure about the Pacers’ NBA Finals odds—but one thing he is certain of? His family winning hearts courtside.

During TNT’s Game 2 broadcast, the Pacers legend was joined by his son Ryker, who quickly became the MVP of the segment. When asked who his favorite current Pacer was, Ryker didn’t hesitate: “Haliburton.” But when it came to his all-time favorite? He simply pointed to his dad. Cue the collective “awww” across America.

The segment came after Reggie’s now-viral post watching Game 1 with his family, capturing the pure joy of father-son bonding over playoff basketball. “It was awesome,” Ryker said of the moment, as the TNT crew—including Charles Barkley and Candace Parker—couldn’t stop smiling.

Reggie, ever the realist, dodged predictions: “If I knew that, I’d be in Vegas.” But the former sharpshooter seemed content soaking in the Finals atmosphere with his family by his side.

AD

The Millers—an athletic dynasty built on sibling greatness, strong parenting, and enduring values—once again proved why they’re Indiana’s first family of basketball. Whether the Pacers win or not, Reggie’s already got his biggest win sitting courtside next to him.

(This is a building story….)