Reggie Miller’s Pacers Legacy at Risk as Ex-NBA Star Makes Bold Tyrese Haliburton Claim

Every small win feels massive for the underdogs. It’s that feeling of competing against one of the top ones that gets them going. And not just the players – this goes for the fans too. The whole cult looks to just one moment – one memory in history that will live in their heads forever. But for a team like Indiana, they have a chance to do a lot more than that. If Tyrese Haliburton and Co. actually win a banner for the Gainbridge, it’s game over for Reggie Miller’s legacy. And as insane as that sounds, there’s backing from the ones who’ve been there and done it all.

Another 4th quarter comeback from Indiana? When they were the underdogs in a series yet again? Don’t they get bored of sending their fans to the hospital at the end of every game? Apparently not – as last-second Hali antics caught out a lackluster Thunder defense. He doesn’t even need to finish as their highest scorer to get MOTM calls. It might be time for the nostalgia lovers to put their heads in the ground. After all, if Tyrese wins it for them, then the claims are true: His legacy means nothing compared to that of their new world order.

“They love Reggie. Like he invented Indianapolis. They treat Reggie like he came over with Christopher and found Indianapolis and landmarked it. Like he invented Hoosier basketball because he took them to the finals. And because of the choke game and all the times and memories he’s given them, Haliburton has given them all that in one thing. He did the choke thing a series ago. Now, before that he hit the top. This f—–g guy,” said Austin Rivers on Off-Guard.

USA Today via Reuters Apr 9, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; TNT analyst Reggie Miller during the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Now, ask yourself this question: Is this justified? Biased fans can succumb to both recency bias, and nostalgia. This is literally the “Michael Jordan-LeBron James debate: Indiana Pacers edition.” There are obvious arguments for both sides – and it might be best for everyone to just forget about the comparisons and enjoy them both. But that’s not how the ideal world works.

The media narrative: Tyrese Haliburton vs. Reggie Miller

You know what’s funny? You’re basically comparing 18 years of legacy against 3 years of stardom. But that speaks more of Tyrese Haliburton’s genius. It’s taken him just 3 years to call himself the GOAT of Indiana. But that’s just Indiana. Reggie’s genius stretches to the length of the whole Association and its history. So let’s break it down.

Over 1,389 games, Miller averaged 18.2 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game, while shooting 47.1% from the field and 39.5% from three, at the time retiring as the NBA’s all-time three-point leader with 2,560. That’s some aura. And it doesn’t come by often. The Pacers reached 8 ECFs in that time. No, that’s not a typo. But what’s also not a typo is the fact that the only ring he has on his finger is from his wedding. Tyrese, on the other hand, has a chance to change that narrative.

Haliburton’s near 9 APG on high efficiency in the modern era presents a level of puppetry that Miller’s scoring-first role could not match. On top of that, Haliburton defends multiple positions and spaces the floor, whereas Miller was primarily a shooter and off-ball defender. Two-way ability at its finest. And it might cause Indiana to change the posters in their bedrooms.

via Imago Nov 17, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) celebrates a made basket in the second half against the Miami Heat at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Obviously, none of this matters unless Tyrese Haliburton actually wins it for them. They still have a long way to go in this series before they can start dreaming of championship glory. But this comparison might be brutal to someone like Reggie Miller.

On the other hand, would he care about it? No. What matters more is the first banner at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Both Hali and Reggie are Pacers through and through. So what Austin Rivers said might not hold any water after all.