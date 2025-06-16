Rick Carlisle Makes Surprise Scott Foster Admission After Pat McAfee Calls Out Ref During Pacers’ Game 4 Loss

Game 4 of the NBA Finals ended in a gut-wrenching loss for the Indiana Pacers. But Gainbridge Fieldhouse echoed with than just playoff tension. As the OKC Thunder surged late to even the Finals at 2-2, fans zeroed in on one familiar figure, the veteran NBA official Scott Foster. Reigniting longstanding suspicions, Foster drew public criticism for whistling only the blue and white. And none other than the Indianapolis native Pat McAfee joined in on the hate train.

Before the first whistle blew, Pacers fans had their eyebrows raised. Scott Foster, known as “The Extender” for his “perceived” tendency to lengthen playoff series, was named the lead official in Game 4. With Indiana holding a 2-1 lead, that assignment alone sparked discomfort.

However, while much of the public discourse centered on Foster, Indiana’s head coach Rick Carlisle, shocked reporters after the game by going in a different direction. During media availability, when asked about the controversial calls, Charlise came to the veteran referee’s defense. “I’ve known Scott Foster for 30 years. He’s a great official,” Carlisle said.“The ridiculous scrutiny that’s being thrown out there is terrible and unfair and unjust and stupid.” A clip of which was later shared by Fullcourtpass on X.

It was a stunning pivot. Carlisle didn’t just downplay the blame on Foster, but actively condemned the critics. Calling out the media and fan base for scapegoating the ref, he added, “We’re not expecting any gifts from the referees. I don’t think we got any in either of the first two games. I know they disagreed with some calls. It’s all part of it.”

Instead of pointing fingers, the Pacers head coach focused on his own team’s execution. But that did not stop Pat McAfee, from pointing fingers. Here’s what happened.

Why did Pat McAfee calls out Pacers’ Game 4 ref?

In the first half, a controversial flagrant foul call on Obi Toppin, after a hard stop on Alex Caruso during a fast break, became the tipping point. Foster not only assessed a Flagrant 1, but handed out double technicals to Toppin and Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein during a skirmish. The crowd erupted in boos, and moments later McAfee took to X with a fiery post, “Hey @NBA… these refs.”

However, the post dripping in frustration was just one of many from irate Pacers fans and media figures. And while the free throw discrepancy wasn’t statistically shocking, the momentum shifting nature of certain whistles led many to believe the officiating had skewed the game’s flow.

With the Finals now tied, heading into Game 5 in OKC, both teams face a pivotal moment. The Thunder have regained momentum, now the Pacers must regroup. While Carlisle is not interested in feeding into the narrative, in the fifth game all eyes will be on who’s blowing the whistle, as much as who is on the court.