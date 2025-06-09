Rob Pelinka’s Center Hunt Gets Major Opening After Jaxson Hayes Breaks Silence on Lakers Future

An offseason full of opportunities, if only Rob Pelinka dived in. And if you think he won’t, think again. Just when the league thought he had finished dealing after eyeing Luka Doncic, he set a new target. That alone should jolt the headlines. With the Lakers’ roster still missing a key piece, Pelinka isn’t exactly kicking back. In fact, he’s circling the trade waters again. The need for a true center has lingered long enough. Now, a new name has surfaced—and things could get interesting fast.

It’s not truly surprising to know that the Utah Jazz are considering things over with Lauri Markkanen. A transformative prospect to play alongside LeBron James? Yes, indeed. The Lakers could shake things up by sending a player package and their prized 2031 first-rounder to land the Finnish star. His ability to slide between both forward spots and even stretch the floor as a center gives LA a tactical boost.

Bill Simmons informed, “Around the league, people seem to feel like Markkanen isn’t not available.” Simply put, the Jazz might truly and strongly be willing to listen to trade offers for the 28-year-old. Meanwhile, Markkanen has four years, $195.8 million remaining on a max extension signed last summer. At the same time, Ryen Russillo believes the Jazz might finally stop playing it safe and go bold. He hints at a two-for-one trade that may not bring a star but could boost their closing lineup. Right now, Utah feels stuck—like Orlando once did—forever just one pick away from landing their franchise-changing guy.

via Imago Nov 21, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Utah Jazz forward forward Lauri Markkanen (23) during the first half against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Now, the Jazz have the 5th pick in the 2025 NBA draft. Therefore, Simmons says, “I like that fifth pick for them, though. They’re going to get somebody good with that pick. It’s like the NBA draft every year. They might end up with the best guy in the entire draft, other than Flagg, with the fifth pick. You just never know.”

Coming back to LA and Rob Pelinka, they have their eyes on several possible names in the trade market. Darius Garland is one of them. But, he isn’t a 5 that the Lakers need, but rather a point guard worth every dime. Instead, the fate of Jaxson Hayes and Lauri Markkanen might cross paths through Pelinka’s plan.

But, the Lakers sit $35.2 million over the cap but remain $4.4 million under the first tax apron. And the only way to bring the Jazz star would be to throw in some faces from the roster. Could Hayes be one of them who won’t be coming back next season?

Rob Pelinka & Co. receive major Jaxson Hayes update amidst trade opportunities

Looks like parody accounts on social media have spread a little rumor about Hayes. What is it? “Lakers unrestricted free agent center Jaxson Hayes hasn’t ruled out a return to Los Angeles. (📸 via @iamgabevincent2 on Instagram)” Wait what? Jaxson Hayes is locked in a two-year deal with the Lakers worth $4.63 million, giving him a player option in year two. For 2024–25, he pockets $2.46 million. It is a low-risk move for LA, but Hayes now has the perfect stage to prove he is worth a bigger bet.

Therefore, seeing the rumors catching fire, the 25-year-old center stepped in and informed, not just the fans but also the Lakers front office and Rob Pelinka, that he is committed to them. One of the fans commented: “Heard you don’t wanna be with the lakeshow anymore and I don’t blame you gang.” In no time Hayes replied, “That’s j false my G I def ain’t say that.”

Rob Pelinka is not one to flinch when the stakes rise. As rumors swirl and names flood the market, he stands at the center of it all, weighing his next big swing. While Markkanen tempts and Hayes shuts down noise, the Lakers’ GM knows one move could change everything. Stay ready.