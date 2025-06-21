Rob Pelinka Warned About Lakers Legend’s Revenge as Family Tension Clouds Jeanie Buss’ Role

Rob Pelinka has survived Hollywood scripts, but this one might just steal the spotlight. As the Lakers’ general manager, he witnessed it all—LeBron’s arrival, the blockbuster trade that brought Anthony Davis from the Pelicans, and even the puzzling Luka Doncic deal in February. A title win gave him a legacy. But now, amid seismic shifts in ownership and power, he faces his trickiest act yet. Because somewhere in the shadows, a familiar figure stirs—and the past rarely knocks before entering.

2019 was a pivotal year for the Los Angeles Lakers. They saw their President of Basketball Operations, the legendary Magic Johnson, quit the role, and Frank Vogel’s arrival. While the former accused Rob Pelinka of “backstabbing” him, Vogel brought the 17th title’s glory. And now, after the $10 billion sale, the GM might come face-to-face with Magic Johnson, who knows?

Journalist, Howard Beck, joined The Zach Lowe Show to share a picture of the current Lakers scenes. Speaking about Jeanie Buss’ relationship with Rob Pelinka, he said, “Jeanie obviously has an affinity for Rob Pelinka because of Kobe, and a trust in him because of Kobe…I think one of the mistakes owners can get into is hiring people because they like them or because they trust them or know them, as opposed to going out and really canvassing.”

USA Today via Reuters October 6, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka speaks with president of basketball operations Magic Johnson at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Beck paints Rob Pelinka as a man with glory and gamble on his résumé. He credits Pelinka for the championship and key moves like landing LeBron, trading for Davis, and sealing the curious Luka deal. Yet, with Jeanie Buss possibly holding the reins post-sale, Pelinka’s future hangs in limbo. A new owner could easily rewrite the cast and the script.

Moreover, “The Magic Johnson thing lurks because Magic Johnson is part of the Dodger ownership group that Mark Walter is the head of,” Zach Lowe’s guest stated. “I don’t know that Magic returning to the Lakers is a great idea by anybody’s hand. It didn’t work out so well the first time. I think there’s still probably a lot of lingering stuff between Magic and Rob.”

Now, in 2019, Magic Johnson lit up First Take with fireworks, accusing Rob Pelinka of betrayal. He claimed Pelinka whispered behind his back, saying Magic wasn’t working hard and was eyeing his job. The rumors leaked beyond Lakers HQ, prompting Magic’s dramatic exit. For a man built on loyalty, the silent daggers stung louder than words, and the spotlight suddenly turned cold. Now, 6 years later, the same names and faces are oddly colliding as Jeanie Buss‘ role after the new ownership seems foggy.

Amidst Rob Pelinka’s new tension, Jeanie Buss’s Lakers role is in question

Jeanie Buss put a $10 billion price tag on the LA Lakers her dad bought in 1979. And Mark Walter simply took his chance, thus expanding his empire. However, behind the scenes, a lot is happening within the Buss Family that might directly affect the franchise. Zach Lowe revealed: “The Buss family trust had to vote. The six siblings had to vote whether to approve this sale. The vote, I’ve heard, was 4-2. Two people voted against it.”

He added, “They reportedly retained 17% of the team. It has to be over 15% if any of the Busses, a.k.a. Jeanie, is going to serve as a governor of the Lakers going forward. You must own — and I guess the trust counts, even though it’s a collective thing — 15% or more to serve as a governor.”

USA Today via Reuters Nov 20, 2016; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers President Jeanie Buss before the game against the Chicago Bulls at Staples Center. Bulls won 118-110. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

However, Zach Lowe isn’t buying every headline just yet. Though reports claim Jeanie Buss will remain governor and decision-maker, he’s skeptical until the ink dries. With the Buss sibling saga ending in chaos and ownership winds shifting, the future feels shaky. Even with Rob Pelinka freshly extended, the Magic Johnson-shaped shadow near the Dodgers circle could spell a dramatic plot twist soon.

Everything in Los Angeles glitters, but not all of it is gold, especially not at Crypto.com Arena. As the Lakers step into a new era of ownership, Rob Pelinka finds himself balancing legacy and uncertainty. Jeanie Buss may still sit at the table, but her seat is warm with questions. And somewhere in the wings, Magic Johnson might just be waiting for his encore.