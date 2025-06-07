17-Year NBA Veteran Argued With Family Member Over Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s Kevin Durant-Like Behavior

You know you’re a special kind of hooper when your game starts family beef at home — and not even your own family. Enter Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, or as he’s more fondly known in the paint: the foul-drawing savant who has somehow turned drawing contact into fine art. Seriously, if Rembrandt painted in free throws, he’d still ask SGA for pointers.

This week, 17-year NBA vet Nicolas Batum dropped a hilarious anecdote that doubles as a masterclass in basketball wisdom and parenting diplomacy. Featuring on the ‘Young Man and The Three’ podcast, NB weighed in on the upcoming superstars that are the hardest to guard, “I mean Shai is number 1 though, you can throw whatever you want, he’s still gonna end with 33 anyway.” And when followed up on defending players with foul-baiting antics, he doubled down: “To me, that’s BS,” Batum said, before immediately clarifying: “I mean — you’re just good at it.” The “it” here? Drawing fouls like a magician pulling rabbits out of hats, except instead of applause, SGA gets two free throws and a tight scoreline.

“I was watching the game — the last Game, not the Game 4 — with my son,” Batum explained. “My son is like, ‘That’s not a foul!’ And I said, ‘Yes it is. It is a foul.’” Batum’s son, loyal to Rudy Gobert, wasn’t having it. But Batum hit him with some vintage wisdom: “It’s a skill. Drawing fouls like that? It’s a real skill.” Amen.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And here’s where the spicy reference comes in: “They changed the rule after KD like, KD was like… the ripping through stuff, with free throws every.. I mean KD was great at it. And that was a subject 10-15 years ago,” That’s right — Kevin Durant broke the system. SGA? He’s bending it like it’s a 2006 Manu Ginóbili eurostep.

via Imago May 26, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) gets a rebound against the Minnesota Timberwolves during game four of the western conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Let’s give Shai Gilgeous-Alexander his flowers, because this man is putting on an MVP-worthy masterclass. At 26, the 6’6” Canadian dynamo is averaging 32.4 points per game on 52.3% shooting — numbers that would make Michael Jordan raise an eyebrow and Kobe mumble “not bad, kid.” He also dishes out 6.2 assists, grabs 5.2 boards, and shoots nearly 90% from the line.

Oh, and that line? Yeah, he’s living there rent-free.

In the 2024–25 season, SGA averaged 8.8 free throw attempts per game, second only to Giannis “I-drive-through-defenses-like-a-bulldozer” Antetokounmpo. That’s consistency, people. He’s been doing this since last year, where he averaged 8.7, and in the 2025 playoffs? 63 attempts in one 7-game series. You’d think he had a season pass to the stripe.

How Does He Do It? Think James Harden Meets George Gervin

SGA doesn’t just draw fouls — he makes defenders question their very existence. With his deceptive footwork, herky-jerky pacing, and mid-range mastery, it’s like watching Allen Iverson do yoga. He keeps defenders in a blender and finishes with the control of a ballerina wearing Thunder-blue kicks.

And his arms? He uses that off-arm like a secret weapon — not enough to call an offensive foul, but just enough to trigger that whistle. And every time the ref blows it, you can practically hear opponents muttering “not again…” like they’re stuck in a Groundhog Day loop featuring only SGA iso possessions.

Some call him a foul merchant. Some say he’s the new-age Harden without the beard or the step-back. And sure, opponents hate it. Just ask Jaden McDaniels, who got so frustrated he turned into WWE McDaniels for a minute.

via Imago Jan 23, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) gestures after a play against the Dallas Mavericks during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

After Chris Finch and Jaden McDaniels voiced their frustration over SGA’s foul-drawing tactics, the Thunder star didn’t flinch. During Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals, SGA addressed the noise surrounding his free-throw-drawing approach with calm confidence: “I don’t care. I never cared. … I kinda see it as a compliment.” For him, the criticism is just part of the territory that comes with winning. “I think because we’re on the top of everyone’s radar, it’s a little more noticeable and now people care about it.” Say what you want, but Shai’s not shying away from what works. He’s making elite defenders look helpless—and he’s doing it his way.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“It can pi– you off when you’re on the other side of it, but you have to respect it,” Batum admitted. And respect it we do — because when the NBA MVP also happens to be the most feared player at the line, we’re not watching cheap tricks. We’re watching a master at work.

Fresh off leading the Thunder to a ridiculous 68–14 record and into their first NBA Finals since their Seattle days, SGA is now eligible for a $293.4 million supermax extension. That’s $890,000 per game. For comparison, that’s about how much your favorite retired player made in their entire rookie contract.

And he’s not even done. If he waits, that figure jumps to $379 million over five years. At this point, even Wall Street traders are jealous of this kind of leverage. So next time you’re watching SGA dance his way into another foul, remember what Batum told his son — it’s a foul. It’s frustrating, infuriating, and absolutely brilliant.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Just like Kevin Durant back in the day. Except this time, it’s Shai’s world. The rest of us? We’re just watching through the whistle.