Several Jobs at Risk as NBC Source Confirms NBA Coverage Plan Featuring Michael Jordan & More

You don’t always stand at the doorstep of history. But when you do, let it sweep you in. Because NBC isn’t just returning to the NBA—it’s bringing the soul of the ’90s with it. Think Roundball Rock, think Michael Jordan, think prime-time magic. It’s a homecoming you didn’t know you needed. And yes, it’s dramatic. But why shouldn’t it be? The network that once shaped basketball’s golden age is ready to dance with greatness again. So go on, feel nostalgic.

But nostalgia alone doesn’t solve half the world’s troubles. Had things been that way, oh boy, life would’ve been such a smooth experience. Or no experience at all? What’s the point if there are no bumps in a ride? And bumps in any industry right now would be Artificial Intelligence. Imagine the number of sci-fi movies you’ve grown up watching, that screamed one message, and that is: Robots will take over the world someday. My question is, has it not?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Amidst Michael Jordan’s comeback, NBC faces a major job dilemma

NBC’s star commentator Noah Eagles tried painting a picture on Awful Announcing. From an announcer’s point of view, doesn’t it get scarier with each passing day as AI advances? It’s not difficult for robots to recreate iconic announcers for broadcasts. Imagine Jim Fagan and Al Michaels calling Olympic coverage. Think about the potential return of Marv Albert’s voice calling NBA games, now that they’re coming back with Michael Jordan by their side.

AD

“I was asked about it recently. I said I think everybody, no matter what field you’re in, there is a concern with what AI can do,” Eagles expressed his worries. “The joke I always made is I’ve seen too many movies where the robots eventually take over. Haven’t we learned from all of that media we’ve gotten to consume over the decades that the Terminator is not necessarily a good thing?” However, AI is just a tool, not a way of life, unless you surrender!

via Imago September 27, 2021 – Kohler, Wisconsin, USA. – Basketball greats MICHAEL JORDAN and Steph Curry sit down at Whistling Straits, site of the Ryder Cup, to talk golf. Kohler U.S. – ZUMAce6_ 20210927_zaf_ce6_005 Copyright: xNbcxGolfx

“I do think it’s a tool. As we continue to learn what it’s capable of and what we can truly use it for, there are aspects that can be positive.” And to answer the “concern” question, Noah Eagles said, “There’s always a concern. The one thing AI is always going to lack is the human touch. For broadcasting—and certainly live broadcasting, a live event—I think it’s difficult. What they’ve used it for so far, to your point, are voiceovers. I feel for the voiceover actors and voiceover broadcasters out there who potentially would lose jobs because of it.”

Simply put, AI in broadcasting brings a quiet worry—the fear of losing the human spark that makes live moments unforgettable. Yes, it can recreate legendary voices, but it can’t replicate the warmth, the pause, the pulse. Behind every voiceover is a person, and their stories risk being silenced by perfection. Speaking of perfection, NBC is ready to make the perfect blend with MJ coming on board for a mega return to the NBA. And yes, going back to nostalgia, this hits different. It’s special, to say the least.

NBC is blending eras as a nostalgic revival meets NBA return

“What do you think about the NBA and NBC leaning into the nostalgia factor between Michael Jordan, Roundball Rock, the emphasis on starting lineups, some of the graphics, even Jim Fagan’s voice being back? How do you feel about that as a basketball fan?” Noah Eagles was asked.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

He said, “I love that. I think a lot of us—people my age, people in their 40s, 50s, 60s—there are always moments where you say, ‘I would love to go back and reexperience this.’ Just as we were talking about that first epic memory of NBA fandom, I think there’s something great about that.” During the Nickelodeon broadcast, NBC knew the kids were watching—but so were their parents and grandparents. To bridge the gap, they added ’90s gems like Ren and Stimpy, Guts, and Legends of the Hidden Temple. Because sometimes, the best way to reach everyone is to speak in shared memories.

via Imago From sportingnews.com

Eagle also explained, “I think that’s what NBC is going to do. Rick Cordella has gone on record talking about this, and he’s gotten us to the place for next year where it’s a blend. It’s not just going to be all nostalgia, which I think some people are expecting at this point. It’s can you blend that nostalgia with the current game and find this perfect marriage between the two? I think we can.” NBC is not just reviving memories. They are mixing legacy with today’s fire, crafting stories that tomorrow’s fans will treasure.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

So, when Michael Jordan returns, you do not just watch—you feel. NBC gets that. They are blending golden-era magic with the pulse of today, all while tiptoeing around the rise of AI. Because even as technology dares to mimic legends, nothing beats the raw emotion of the real thing. And NBC is betting on just that.