Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Finally Figures Out How to Stop Pacers Comeback After NBA Finals History

After Game 1 of the NBA Finals, all anyone could talk about was the Indiana Pacers’ magic. Another impossible comeback, another last-second shot from Tyrese Haliburton. The question on everyone’s mind was, “How do you even stop these guys?” Well, after Game 2, we have our answer: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. The league’s MVP didn’t just get even, he got historical, putting on a dominant show that completely shut down the Pacers’ comeback hopes and etched his name into the NBA Finals record books.

Let’s just get straight to the history, because what SGA did is absolutely insane. With his incredible performance across the first two games, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s 72 points are now the most ever by a player in their first two NBA Finals games in league history. Read that again. More than Jordan. More than LeBron. More than anyone.

That’s the kind of legendary air SGA is breathing right now, and he’s doing it on the biggest stage in basketball. And that historic performance fueled a desperately needed and incredibly decisive victory. The Thunder didn’t just squeak by in Game 2; they controlled it from the jump, winning 123-107 to tie the series 1-1. There was no stunning comeback for the Pacers this time. No last-second heartbreak for OKC.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

So, how’d they do it? How did they figure out the puzzle that is this resilient Pacers team? After the game, SGA himself broke down the simple, but incredibly difficult, formula. It was all about focus and a refusal to let up for even a second.“You have to stay focused on the task at hand,” Shai explained.

He then delivered the line that perfectly captured how they finally stopped the Pacers’ comeback magic, acknowledging that against a team this relentless, you can’t just land one big punch and expect them to stay down: “You gotta try to throw all the punches all night and yeah that’s what we did, we threw enough punches tonight to get a W.”

And that’s exactly what it looked like – a team that was determined to keep swinging, to keep attacking, and to never give the Pacers that little sliver of hope they thrive on. His coach, Mark Daigneault, echoed that sentiment, praising his MVP’s consistency and the entire team’s mental toughness. On SGA, Daigneault said, “it’s just kind of what he does he just continues to progress um and improve and rise to every occasion… I thought you know his floor game tonight was really really in a great rhythm.”

But he made it clear this win was a total team effort, especially after the tough loss in Game 1. “I thought everyone played better individually and I thought we played better collectively… that’s a long 48 hours when you lose game one like that coming into game two and the guys did a great job of just focusing on what we needed to do to stack to a win tonight… that was individual players collectively offense defense everything.” And Mark is right. SGA led the charge with an efficient 34 points and 8 assists, but this time, his supporting cast showed up big time. Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren both had solid bounce-back games, and the bench crew, especially Alex Caruso (20 points) and Aaron Wiggins (18 points on five 3s), was on fire.

It takes a village: Why SGA’s brilliance is fueled by a team of underdogs

The team-first mentality is the absolute foundation of this Oklahoma City Thunder team. And to really understand how they bounced back so decisively in Game 2, you have to look beyond just their MVP. You have to look at how this team, this second coming of OKC basketball, was built.

Let’s rewind to their second-round series against the Denver Nuggets, a classic seven-game war. In that final, decisive game, the Thunder ran into a huge problem: Nikola Jokic. The best player on the planet was absolutely torturing them, and it looked like OKC’s magical season was about to end. But then, coach Mark Daigneault made a wild adjustment.

He put Alex Caruso, an undrafted, 6-foot-4 defensive pest, on the 7-foot, 300-pound Jokic. It looked like a comedy duo, a ventriloquist and his dummy. But Caruso’s “unreasonable cussedness,” his sheer refusal to let Jokic even touch the ball, completely disrupted the Nuggets’ entire offense.

And that’s when we saw the Thunder’s true identity unleashed: the swarm. With Jokic being harassed, the rest of the OKC defenders pounced on every panicked pass, plucking the ball out of the air. As Caruso himself said, when the swarm is really working, it doesn’t even feel like defense; it feels like offense. “We don’t feel like we’re trying to stop you from scoring,” he said. “We feel like we’re influencing you to give us the ball.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago Feb 8, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) reacts during the second quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

That team is built on a foundation of incredible depth. Most playoff teams shorten their rotation to seven or eight guys. OKC? They regularly play 11. As Aaron Wiggins, a guy taken with the 55th pick in the draft, said, “Dog, we got 12 guys over here right now who could GO. Right now… We have 12 to 15 starters. It doesn’t make sense.” This is all part of the master plan of their GM, Sam Presti. After the first Thunder dynasty with KD, Russ, and Harden fell apart, Presti patiently rebuilt, targeting hungry, smart, team-first underdogs. He basically built a superteam out of the last kids picked in gym class!

Presti’s attention to detail has created an environment where everyone, from the MVP to the 12th man, is expected to be consistent and professional. As Chet Holmgren put it, “If we can’t come in here and know what to expect from the environment, how can we be consistent ourselves? That’s a Presti thing.” That’s the culture.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

So, while the Thunder may have stumbled in Game 1, their Game 2 bounce-back was a return to their true identity. They’re not just SGA and a bunch of other guys. They’re a deep, versatile, defensive monster, a roving five-man hive mind that knows how to create chaos.

They’ve already survived one near-death experience in these playoffs. And after that dominant Game 2 win, it’s clear they’ve figured out how to stop the Pacers’ comeback magic: by unleashing their own relentless, championship-level storm.