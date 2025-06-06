Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Is Reminding Everyone of Kobe Bryant With NBA Finals Performance vs Pacers

The NBA Finals are where legacies are made, where superstars etch their names into history. And right now, in Game 1 against the Indiana Pacers, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander isn’t just playing like an MVP he’s playing with a certain kind of cold-blooded, methodical style that’s got the whole basketball world buzzing. It’s sparking some serious comparisons to one of the most iconic players to ever do it: the late, great Kobe Bryant.

SGA is absolutely putting on a show in this Finals debut. He came out aggressive right from the jump, dropping 19 points in the first half alone. Now, late in the fourth quarter with the Thunder holding a lead, he’s a huge reason they’re on the verge of taking a 1-0 series lead. He’s not just scoring, he’s controlling the game with a calmness and a killer instinct that feels… familiar.

And the fans? They’re seeing it too. The talk is already heating up on social media, with fans noticing that same level of craft and focus. One fan on Twitter put it perfectly: “A Kobe ‘detail’ episode on Shai would be so cold”

For anyone who’s watched ESPN’s “Detail” series, where Kobe used to break down players’ games with incredible precision, you know that’s the ultimate sign of respect. It means fans are seeing that same basketball genius, that same dedication to the fundamentals, in SGA’s game right now.

And it’s not just the fans. Danny Green, a three-time NBA champ who has seen true greatness up close, recently broke down what makes SGA so special, and he didn’t hesitate to invoke the Mamba’s name. “I love the fact that he still, he reminds me of Kobe (Bryant),“ Green said, a statement that carries some serious weight. He then explained why he sees that connection: “He still does a lot in the mid-range and a lot of footwork and fundamentals.”

