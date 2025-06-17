Sources Reveal Why Kevin Durant Declined to Play With Anthony Edwards & Co After Brian Windhorst’s Report

When you are Kevin Durant, even the twilight of your career feels like prime time. At 37, he still dreams in gold and chases rings like they owe him something. But dreams cost trust, and not every team is ready to write that check. The Timberwolves knocked. He turned away. Yet the irony lingers—how many doors are really open? Glory demands choices, but age limits them. And sometimes, even legends must learn to read the room.

Now, looking at the Desmond Bane trade, the Orlando Magic traded four first-round picks for him. Considering the legacy KD carries, his value should be at least six first-round picks. But hey, good morning, wake up to reality!

“No, you’re not going to get that great of a package because the team paying for it isn’t sure what Durant’s going to do necessarily. And the teams that Durant wants to go to, Houston and San Antonio, for example, they’re leery of giving a huge amount for a 37-year-old,” Brian Windhorst reported. But why?

“Their whole teams are in their early to mid twenties. So you don’t have alignment in making everybody on the same page. You know what Durant wants, what the Suns need, and what the teams want to pay with the contract. I would not rule out the Suns not being able to get a trade they like and having to make a decision. Like, do we not trade them at all?” Windy concluded.

Kevin Durant may have snubbed the Timberwolves in his wish list, choosing the Spurs, Rockets, and Heat instead. But Minnesota is not walking away just yet. Fans mourned the missed Edwards-Durant duo, yet hope still flickers. As Shams Charania reports, the Wolves remain in pursuit, staying loud and relentless.

But KD, he seems like a tough nut to crack. There must be a reason why he doesn’t want to pair with Anthony Edwards in Minnesota.

Kevin Durant’s change of heart: Minnesota isn’t the one for him

Even when Kevin Durant has given up on the Minnesota Timberwolves, they haven’t. They still see a potential offensive force with KD and Antman on the frontline backed by Julius Randle. However, KD’s sudden change of heart is raising questions. On the Flagrant Howls podcast, NBA insiders discussed this latest scene in the league.

“The Wolves badly, badly want Kevin Durant. I’ve not been led to believe here on Tuesday morning that anything has changed in that regard. So here’s the question,” one of them said. “In February, there was a sense that KD was open-minded to playing here. So why all this national chatter now about Kevin Durant having zero desire to be here in Minnesota? Not everyone looks at the Timberwolves organization as the cream of the crop, so it’s very reasonable to think that he may just not want to play in Minnesota.”

Kevin Durant wants a two-year deal worth $122 million after his current contract expires. That means paying him through his age-39 season. Meanwhile, Minnesota faces a tight cap race. With a second apron set at $207.8 million, they have less than $58 million to re-sign key names. But if Randle opts in, that shrinks to just $27 million. Risky business? Absolutely. Impossible? Not quite.

KD may have crossed Minnesota off his list, but the Wolves are still circling his name in bold. They see the risk, they feel the cap crunch, yet they believe. Maybe it is madness. Maybe it is magic. But in this league, dreams only come true for those bold enough to chase what no one else will.