Strange Incident On ESPN Broadcast Bothers NBA Community During Pacers vs OKC Finals

Alright, so picture this: it’s Game 3 of the NBA Finals. The series is tied 1-1 between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Indiana Pacers, and the action has shifted to Indianapolis for the first time in a championship series in 25 years. The atmosphere in Gainbridge Fieldhouse is absolutely electric. But for millions of fans watching at home, something else was stealing the show.

A bizarre, distracting, and almost hypnotic flashing light that had everyone on social media asking the same question, “Wait… is my TV broken?”

As the first half unfolded, with the Pacers and Thunder locked in a close battle (Indy took a 64-60 lead into halftime), TV viewers started noticing it. A constant, rhythmic, and incredibly bright flash popping off every few seconds, disrupting the broadcast. Was it a TV glitch? A problem with the arena’s lighting? No one was quite sure, but it was impossible to ignore.

Then, Kevin O’Connor, host of “The Kevin O’Connor Show” for The Ringer, hopped on X and identified the culprit, confirming that everyone at home wasn’t, in fact, losing their minds. “Anyone else noticing their TV flashing during this broadcast? Photographer strobe light is constantly going off. I notice it here and there during most games but it’s happening every few seconds during Game 3”

That was it. KOC confirmed it was a photographer’s strobe light, positioned somewhere near the court, that was just relentlessly firing, creating a bizarre visual effect for the millions watching on ESPN/ABC. Once O’Connor pointed it out, the floodgates opened, and fans started chiming in with their own takes on the strange visual. And one fan, in a moment of pure genius, gave the distracting phenomenon a perfect, and slightly ominous, new nickname: “‘Looks like an indoor Thunderstorm'”