TNT’s Ernie Johnson Turns Heads With Fashion Statement at French Open Men’s Finals

It’s a bright day in France. The red clay of Court Phillipe-Chartier is waiting for a new champion. For the first time in decades, Carlos Alcaraz replaces the usual Spanish beast, Rafael Nadal. Young blood waiting to conquer red clay again. But before him stands the Italian World No. 1 Jannik Sinner. The Roland Garros 2025 lights up with flair and tennis drama. And amidst the many big names and faces in the crowd, sits Ernie Johnson.

Fresh off his duties at TNT, the 68-year-old sportscaster is turning heads with a fashion statement we’ve seen before. However, it’s never too late to say, “That’s bougie.” Sitting courtside, and not in a basketball arena, but witnessing Alcaraz vs Sinner in France, Ernie Johnson’s beige beret is making some noise.

Johnson pulled off an all-beige and gray for the finals, his sunglasses just completed the look. The layers Ernie brought together with the polo sweater and coat just brought that old-school charm to the French air. And to be fair, the godfather of basketball studio shows is truly enjoying his offseason in an unqiue style

Two days and two berets for Ernie. Is that the new look that the legend is embracing before Inside the NBA’s ESPN journey from next season? Well, who said that isn’t a possibility?

Ernie Johnson’s new obsession with iconic French-origin beret hats

Ernie Johnson stunned the crowd by swapping his usual NBA on TNT suit for a sleek French-inspired look during the tennis offseason. He arrived courtside just in time to cheer Coco Gauff’s French Open triumph. Instead of his classic sports coat, he sported a black jacket buttoned only at the top, paired with a beige turtleneck that channeled effortless 1960s Parisian chic.

Adding playful flair, Johnson topped off his outfit with a beret embroidered with a tiny Eiffel Tower, delivering a wink to the City of Light. Thick-rimmed round glasses gave him an artsy vibe, perfectly balancing a fancy jazz look. This unexpected transformation had fans buzzing, proving that style can be as winning as a Grand Slam.

Ernie Johnson is clearly rewriting the offseason style playbook. From courtside at Roland Garros to the bright lights of TNT, he’s blending classic charm with bold French flair. Whether it’s one beret or two, Johnson proves that a signature look can steal the show just as easily as a slam-winning shot. The legend’s fashion game is as strong as his broadcasting legacy—and that’s saying something.