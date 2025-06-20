Tony Brothers and NBA Refs Spark Outrage With Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Incident in NBA Finals Game 6

The NBA Finals Game 6 between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers has become a lightning rod for controversy, with fans calling out referee Tony Brothers and his crew for letting Shai Gilgeous-Alexander get away with blatant push-offs. Despite SGA’s physical play, no offensive fouls were called, leading to accusations of biased officiating and inconsistent enforcement.

Meanwhile, the Thunder completely unraveled in the second quarter. The Pacers exploded with a 36-17 run, turning a tight contest into a 22-point halftime blowout. Indiana closed the half by scoring on 10 of their final 14 possessions, while OKC crumbled with just three field goals and four turnovers during the same stretch.

Tyrese Haliburton’s hustle—despite being questionable with a calf strain—set the tone, including a diving steal that led to a dagger three by Aaron Nesmith. Now, officiating takes center stage in a Finals already full of drama.

(This is a building story…)