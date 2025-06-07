$12M Economic Boost Awaits Indiana as Pacers Make Key Announcement on Game 2 Tickets

After stealing Game 1 in Oklahoma City like prime Kawhi with the mitts, the Indiana Pacers are back at it again — not on the hardwood, but at Gainbridge Fieldhouse for something just as loud. No, Game 2 isn’t happening in Indy (that’s in OKC), but the Pacers just dropped a fan move smoother than a Tyrese Haliburton cross: a Watch Party — $5 a ticket, loud as ever, and ready to make downtown Indianapolis the heartbeat of the NBA Finals.

The Pacers’ Instagram story basically screamed: “You want in on the Finals madness? We got you for less than a hot dog at most arenas.” That’s right — $5 gets fans into Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Sunday, June 8, for a full-scale Game 2 Watch Party. Doors open at 7 PM ET, tip-off at 8 PM, and the noise? Hopefully somewhere between “2024 All-Star Weekend” and “Reggie Miller taunting Spike Lee” levels.

Fans can buy tickets right now at the Pacers’ official website, and based on how Game 1 went — a 111–110 win over OKC, with Haliburton dropping 14 points, 10 rebounds and 6 assists — it’s safe to say seats will vanish faster than the Thunder’s perimeter defense did in the fourth quarter.

Pacers’ downtown is cooking like it’s the 2000s

Remember when the Pacers were last this deep in the playoffs? Yeah, we barely do either. But the city hasn’t forgotten how to party. Bars like Howl at the Moon and The Dugout are reporting absolute chaos, in the best way. “This June is going to be totally different than the last couple of Junes we’ve had because of what the Pacers are doing,” said Howl at the Moon’s entertainment director, Brandyn Day.

“We’ve had a line wrapped all around the patio,” added Megan Quillen, bartender and social media lead at The Dugout. It’s not just good vibes. It’s good business. Downtown joints that usually see tumbleweeds in June are suddenly the hottest spots outside the Gainbridge hardwood. According to Dr. David Pierce of IU Indianapolis, every home game is expected to drop $6 million into the city’s lap. That’s $12 million total with Games 3 and 4 being played in Indy — aka more than some NBA contracts (sorry, second-round rookies).

USA Today via Reuters Mar 24, 2019; Indianapolis, IN, USA; The Indiana Pacers mascot Boomer (00) performs in the second half against the Denver Nuggets at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

“It ultimately puts Indiana, Indianapolis, on the global stage with the NBA being as predominant and popular as it is worldwide,” Pierce said. “But man is it great for the downtown businesses within a mile of Gainbridge Fieldhouse.” This isn’t just good for sports bars. Hotels are jumping like Victor Wembanyama contesting a floater. According to Visit Indy, hotels are nearly sold out ahead of Game 4, and daily rates have spiked 25%. That’s not just demand — that’s Finals Fever.

“I think right now, especially with the economy, any sort of money coming into your community is a great thing,” Brandyn Day added. While the party rocks in Indy, the Pacers will be back in OKC trying to make it 2–0. Game 1 saw Shai Gilgeous-Alexander drop 38 for the Thunder, but the Pacers hit 36.7% from deep and spread the wealth like it was a 2014 Spurs clinic. OKC’s got adjustments to make — especially on defense — or this could spiral faster than a Draymond Green podcast after a loss.

From $5 tickets to $12 million in economic impact, the Pacers are dishing out dimes off the court just as slickly as Haliburton does on it. And whether you’re grabbing a beer downtown, waving a rally towel inside Gainbridge, or watching from home, one thing’s for sure — Indiana basketball is very much back.

Now go get those tickets. Because if this Pacers run keeps going, $5 might soon be the price of a parking spot near Gainbridge.