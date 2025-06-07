2025 NBA Finals: Who Has the Better Defensive Ratings Between Indiana Pacers & OKC Thunder?

Defense used to be the NBA’s quiet sibling—always there, often overlooked, while the flashy dunks and step-back threes hogged the spotlight. But the 2025 NBA Finals flipped that script so hard it’s borderline rebellious. Suddenly, defense isn’t just a strategy, but the heartbeat pumping life into the league’s most exciting storylines. Think about it: these teams and players with rock-solid D aren’t just grinding out wins, they’re rewriting the blueprint of success in a game obsessed with pace and space.

But who exactly is leading this defensive revolution? Who’s the shadow on the floor that every scorer hates facing? It’s time to spotlight the teams locking down the league and the players with the defensive ratings that scream dominance. This is defense elevated, and trust us, you’ll want to know every name, every stat, and every detail.

2025 Finals: The top defensive team revealed

The Portland Trail Blazers lead this group with the best defensive rating at 105.4, showing they’re more than just offensive fireworks. Their defense stands out as a foundation, helping them stay competitive night in and night out. That defensive consistency sets a tone for a team that knows defense wins games. Following close behind, the Chicago Bulls come in at 109.7, reflecting a solid defensive effort that balances toughness and discipline. Their defense isn’t flashy, but it provides a reliable backbone for their offensive stars to shine. With defense like this, the Bulls are quietly laying groundwork for deeper playoff runs.

The Cleveland Cavaliers hold a 110.2 defensive rating, slightly higher but still respectable. Their defensive identity leans heavily on paint protection and smart rotations. Though there’s room for improvement, the Cavs show that disciplined team defense can keep them in the conversation night after night. Right on their heels, the Oklahoma City Thunder register a 110.8 defensive rating, indicating room for tightening up. Yet, numbers only tell part of the story, with two-way superstars like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams, their defensive potential matches their offensive explosiveness. When the playoffs hit, the Thunder’s grit and defensive toughness could make all the difference. Despite a middling rating, they’re still very much a 2025 NBA Finals-caliber team when all cylinders fire.

The Boston Celtics come in with a 111.8 rating, revealing some ongoing defensive struggles. Talent and effort are there, but they’re still hunting for that defensive consistency to truly dominate opponents. Their future hinges on whether they can turn these flashes of solid defense into a steady, championship-level identity. The Houston Rockets sit at 113.3, a number reflecting their youthful roster and defensive growing pains. Their hustle and energy disrupt opponents, but they lack the polish of more veteran teams. This defensive volatility means they’re a wild card, potentially dangerous if their defense clicks at the right time.

Just above Houston, the New York Knicks post a 113.9 defensive rating, signaling a defense that’s physical but inconsistent. They bring intensity and toughness, but lapses in communication and execution keep their defensive rating elevated. Still, their blue-collar mindset keeps them in tough games and makes them a frustrating opponent. Then, Golden State Warriors’ defense, at 114.3, reveals the struggles beneath their offensive brilliance. Known for their firepower, the Warriors are still chasing a defensive identity that can support championship aspirations. Tightening this up could turn them from contenders to favorites.

The Detroit Pistons sit at 115.0, a number that reflects their ongoing process of building defensive culture. Anchored by young talents like Jalen Duren, they’re laying a foundation for the future—even if the present rating still leaves room to grow. At 115.4, the Denver Nuggets’ defensive rating shows a defense that hasn’t quite matched their offensive firepower. The numbers highlight issues with rotations and communication, which the team will need to fix to compete at the highest level come playoff time.

Finally, the Indiana Pacers share that 115.4 defensive rating, matching Denver’s struggles. However, don’t let the numbers fool you. The Pacers bring a level of grit and resilience that often flies under the radar but is essential in the pressure cooker of playoff basketball. This toughness, combined with defensive flashes, keeps them in the 2025 NBA Finals despite the stats.

NBA players with the best defensive ratings in 2025

Jalen Williams is quietly rewriting the defensive script for the Oklahoma City Thunder this season. With a league-leading defensive rating of 106.7, Williams has been the Thunder’s secret weapon on that end of the floor. Averaging 21.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 5.3 assists while playing 32.6 minutes a night, he is a playmaker who keeps offenses off balance. The Thunder’s rise is often credited to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, but Williams’ jaw-dropping +422 plus/minus proves just how indispensable he has been. This dynamic duo anchors a defense that blends youth, versatility, and hustle into one formidable unit.

Speaking of Gilgeous-Alexander, SGA himself is right behind Williams with a 106.9 defensive rating, proving he’s not just a scoring machine putting up 33 points per game, but a two-way superstar. His 1.8 steals and 1 block per game, along with elite shooting splits (52.6% FG, 37.1% from three, and 90.1% free throw), show that he’s locked in on both ends. SGA, the MVP and heartbeat of the Thunder, is living up to the standards he has set, playing 34.4 minutes per game and owning a massive +791 plus/minus.

via Imago May 28, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) celebrates with Magic Johnson West Conference Finals MVP trophy after defeating the Minnesota Timberwolves in game five to win the western conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

On the other side of the court, Jarrett Allen continues to hold down the paint for the Cleveland Cavaliers, with a 107.3 defensive rating while averaging a double-double with 13.6 points and 10.2 rebounds. His 70.1% shooting and 1 block per game make him a nightmare for opponents driving into the paint. Then we have Houston’s Alperen Şengün, who is no slouch either. Matching Allen with a 107.3 defensive rating, Şengün’s blend of offense (19.1 points, 10.5 rebounds, 4.9 assists) and defense (1.1 steals, 0.8 blocks) shows the development of a new defensive force. Shooting 50.2% from the floor and carrying a +354 plus/minus, Şengün is a young man whose defensive hustle is helping Houston’s rebirth, rightly so.

Detroit’s Jalen Duren and Amen Thompson round out the Rockets and Pistons’ defensive standouts. Both at 107.7 defensive ratings, Duren’s 11.4 points, 10.3 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks, combined with Thompson’s 14 points, 8.3 rebounds, 1.3 steals, and 1.3 blocks, paint a picture of two young disruptors eager to make their mark. Their plus/minus numbers (+31 for Duren and +170 for Thompson) may not be headliners yet, but their defensive impact is undeniable as these franchises build up.

And then, Ivica Zubac’s 107.8 defensive rating keeps the Clippers competitive inside, where his 16.4 points, 12.6 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks make him a force to reckon with. Shooting 62.5% from the field and sporting a +350 plus/minus, Zubac is the rock the Clippers rely on to hold the paint. Another Cleveland defender, Evan Mobley, matches Zubac’s rating at 107.8, combining 18.6 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks with a refreshing 56.8% shooting.

But no defensive list would ever be complete without Giannis Antetokounmpo. Being the Bucks’ reigning defensive force, Giannis posts a 108.6 rating, still dominant at 30.2 points, 12 rebounds, and 6 assists per game. His +232 plus/minus speaks to his importance that he can single-handedly change the curve of a playoff series with his length, speed, and sheer will.

Meanwhile, Minnesota’s Rudy Gobert, the three-time Defensive Player of the Year, holds a 109.1 defensive rating. Though not quite at his peak, Gobert remains a menace inside with 10.9 points, 10.3 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks, shooting 65.4%. His +206 plus/minus shows he’s still anchoring the Timberwolves’ defense. And if you were waiting for Tyrese Haliburton, he certainly is not topping the list as the best defensive offender this year, with a rating of 115.3.

Finally, Jayson Tatum rounds out this elite defensive group. Though his 109.6 rating suggests room to grow, Tatum’s two-way game continues to grow, adding a necessary perimeter defensive presence alongside his offensive firepower. Together, these players define the elite defensive talents of 2025 as their impact shapes team defenses and, ultimately, the playoff landscape. One thing is for sure, the 2025 NBA Finals will be interesting.