$200M Paycheck Puts LeBron James’ Dream Closer With New Lakers Owner Amid Adam Silver Conspiracy

Some dreams don’t end when the final whistle blows. LeBron James, now 40, stands not at the end but at a turning point. Rings are still the prize, but legacy is the mission now. He stays loyal to the Los Angeles Lakers, yet the future hums with uncertainty. As the franchise nears a historic sale, fresh paths open. In the shadows of billion-dollar talks, Mark Walter may quietly shape LeBron’s boldest pursuit yet—ownership.

It is not every day the NBA rewrites its history books. But when it does, of course, it’s the Lakers at the center. On Wednesday, the Buss family agreed to sell the crown jewel of basketball to Mark Walter at a piping hot price of $10 billion. ESPN says, “The deal could be finalized as soon as next month’s Board of Governors meeting in Las Vegas.” Meanwhile, at a recent news conference, Adam Silver hinted at more than just possibilities. Expansion is on the table, and next month’s meeting may spark the next step.

“There’s been no lack of interest,” Silver said. “I essentially have said to people from several different cities, ‘We’re just not engaging in that process right now.’ I want to be fair to everyone. So I don’t want to have meetings with some and not others. So if we were to say yes, we’re now going to move into a more formal exploratory phase.” Now, if the NBA adds two new teams at a jaw-dropping $6 billion each, the league will generate a staggering $12 billion, and the 30 current owners will each pocket a sweet $400 million payout.



ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

That is $200 million from each expansion franchise. As talks heat up, LeBron James watches closely. Because his dream is not just ownership—it is a piece of that billion-dollar pie. “While James’ decision is still pending, a source close to James suggested that Walter could be a valuable resource for James as he pursues his post-playing career goal of one day owning an NBA franchise, too,” ESPN’s report suggested.

AD

via Imago LeBron James

Meanwhile, Las Vegas and Seattle are pushing hard for NBA expansion, but Vegas is stealing the spotlight. With a vibrant sports scene and rising WNBA success, it feels destined. LeBron James agrees. Nearing retirement, he is already assembling a star-studded group backed by Red Bull. His target? A $7 billion franchise in the heart of Sin City.

Moreover, LeBron James is likely to opt into his $52.6 million player option to keep the door open for one more run. At 40, the league’s oldest player moves with intention, taking it year by year. While no exit seems imminent, his path remains uncertain. The King is still on the board, but the next move is his alone. And amidst everything, conspiracy theories haven’t learnt to stay put!

Is there any conspiracy on Adam Silver’s part in the Lakers’ sale and LeBron James’ ownership desires?

The Shot Clock and Instagram page are renowned for conspiracy theories, which might make one wonder about the accuracy rates. But here we are, trying to understand if there’s any truth in it.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The Lakers just sold for a record-shattering $10 billion. That is $2 billion more than what was projected just months ago. But things get curiously aligned. One of the league’s brightest young stars is traded in a wildly lopsided deal to the Lakers. Then the Mavericks, the team that let him go, defy 1.8% odds to win the lottery and land a generational talent. Coincidence?

via Imago Apr 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) passes against the Houston Rockets during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

Now stir in expansion talk. Adam Silver has already teased it this summer. A $10 billion sale raises franchise values across the board, especially for incoming teams. Every owner benefits. And just when NBA ratings desperately needed a lift, this cascade of events unfolded perfectly. It may not be a full-blown conspiracy, but let’s just say—if it walks like a duck and quacks like a duck…

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Some stories are too perfect to ignore. The Lakers’ billion-dollar sale, LeBron James’s ownership dream, and a lottery twist too wild to script—each thread weaves into something larger. Maybe it is fate. Maybe it is business. But as the league shifts and expansion looms, one thing is certain. The game is changing, and LeBron is already three moves ahead.