Tyrese Haliburton Claims $3.6 Billion Company’s Product Is the Secret for Game-Winner vs. OKC

ByNeeraj Bharadwaj

Jun 6, 2025 | 1:02 AM EDT

Imagine trailing the Oklahoma City Thunder by 15 points in the fourth quarter of the NBA Finals game. The game’s over, right? Well, not if you’re Tyrese Haliburton playing for the Indiana Pacers. That’s because tonight they mounted an insane comeback, complete with a last-second game-winner from their talismanic point guard. And after the game, Hali alluded to the reason behind his clutch shot.

See, Tyrese Haliburton has made draining clutch game-winners into a habit during this postseason. First, there was that step back 3 he hit against the Cavs to go 2-0 up against them. Then, he pulled out the Reggie Miller celly against the Knicks, albeit after a game-tying shot. So, what’s his secret sauce? Well, a reporter asked him about it.

And Tyrese Haliburton says it’s his shoes — the Puma Hali 1s. “Secret sauce was these,” said Hali, pointing to his shoes. Of course, he was kidding when he said this. But you can’t deny that it was an insane way to debut his signature sneakers. Moreover, it’s incredibly good marketing for the $3.67 billion sportswear giant.

(DEVELOPING STORY…)

Is Tyrese Haliburton the new clutch king of the NBA, or just riding a lucky streak?

