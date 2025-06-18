Tyrese Haliburton Injury Doesn’t Derail Pacers Morale as NBA Fans Spot Same Knicks Mistake

The Oklahoma City Thunder came back from a 2-1 deficit and now dangle a sword over the Pacers’ head with the series lead. Now, 3-2 down with Tyrese Haliburton injured and possibly sidelined for the next matchup, the Pacers are on the brink of losing the NBA Finals as they head into Game 6. However, they appear confident about their chances of forcing a Game 7. And based on a recent leak, maybe a little too confident.

In the early minutes of Game 5, Tyrese Haliburton tripped and re-aggravated the lower leg issue that gave him problems in Game 2 of the NBA Finals. After the game, Shams Charania revealed that Hali is scheduled for an MRI. And that’ll clue us in on the severity of the calf strain suffered by the Cers point guard. But as they await an update on his injury, Indiana pulled the trigger on a controversial piece of merchandise.

The Pacers have already started producing Game 7 hats for their fans. Clearly, their morale and their belief in themselves is at an all-time high. But the thing is, we’re 2 days away from Game 6! If that’s not wishful thinking, we don’t know what is. But it has a chance of backfiring horribly for the Pacers, much like it did for the Knicks.

You see, the New York Knicks had released Game 7 hats for their fans to wear in Game 7 of their series against the Pacers. But the catch was that they got bounced in 6 games by Tyrese Haliburton and company. We weren’t kidding about it backfiring horribly. Now, the Pacers are running the same risk of ridicule with this move.

And fans online were quick to notice the parallels. After all, amid Tyrese Haliburton’s injury and the Pacers’ deficit, their timing on this couldn’t have been worse. And the internet made their feelings known about this “hopeful” move by the Pacers.

Fans online grill the Indiana Pacers for releasing Game 7 hats amid Tyrese Haliburton injury

The first thing some fans did was question whether they were being trolled. “This isn’t centel???” asked one. Another expressed a similar sentiment, asking, “How can you tell if it’s Central or Centel?” If you follow the sport religiously, you’ll know all about NBA Centel, the parody page. And in the past, everyone from players, their wives, head coaches, and front office executives has fallen for their trolls. After all, they are brilliant at toeing the line between believable and ridiculous. Sadly, this isn’t their work. The hats are as real as the Indiana Pacers being 3-2 down in the series.

And one fan knows that given their predicament, they NEED Tyrese Haliburton. “If Hali out its WRAPS,” wrote an X user. Despite assistant coach Lloyd Pierce believing in his team’s depth, one thing is clear — they need Hali. He misfired in Game 5, and his team simply couldn’t keep up with the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Indiana Pacers ended up losing by 11 points as Jalen Williams and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander took home 40 and 31-ball, respectively.

USA Today via Reuters Apr 24, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams (8) celebrates after scoring a basket against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second quarter of game two of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

All that said, most fans simply couldn’t help but point out the parallels with the Knicks. “We’re not gonna do this again 💀,” wrote a fan with a picture of the Knicks’ hats attached below. Another captioned the same picture as, “Lmao remember the last time they made Game 7 caps?! 💀” They and several other fans believed the “script” for Game 6 was set. They were sure the Indiana Pacers couldn’t force Game 7.

Now, if Tyrese Haliburton is truly out, then yes, forcing a game 7 against the OKC Thunder will prove nigh impossible. However, underestimate a team like the Indiana Pacers at your own peril. They beat out Giannis Antetokounmpo in the first round, the top-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers in the next round, and the New York Knicks in the ECF. So is making Game 7 caps wishful thinking on their part? Yes. Is it delusional? Not even close!