Tyrese Haliburton Mocked Famous YouTuber After Pacers Comeback as Private Conversation Details Emerge

Modern-day athletes face a problem that no generation has faced before them — social media. Things were already difficult with the 24-hour news cycle, but the constant flurry of opinions, hate, and trolls alike must get exhausting. And most players try to drown it out, unable to push back for the most part. But not Tyrese Haliburton. No, it seems he’s firing right back at anyone with an absurd take, and YouTuber Kenny Beecham bore the brunt of it this time.

See, the famous YouTuber had picked the Pacers to beat the Knicks in 7 games during the Eastern Conference Finals. But he later changed his mind and picked the Knicks to win in 7. That was the wrong move as the Pacers ended up dispatching the Knicks in 7. And boy, did Tyrese Haliburton let Kenny know just how wrong he was to change his pick.

“I got a FaceTime from Tyrese himself, who was laughing at me because I switched my pick from Pacers in seven versus the Knicks to Knicks in seven versus them. And he was like, ‘That was the wrong move,'” said Kenny. But Hali wasn’t done there as Kenny revealed another thing that came up during their conversation — Beecham’s opinion on point guards in the NBA. “And he was also laughing at my point guard rankings. I think I had him as like the sixth-best point guard in basketball,” said the YouTuber on the Run it Back podcast.

Savage stuff from Hali! But we get why he would go after Kenny like that. After all, it wasn’t long ago that his peers in the NBA voted him as the most “overrated” player in the NBA ahead of the Playoffs. And since then, the Olympic Gold Medalist has gone on a generational run as he silences critic after critic. From game-winning clutch shots to immaculate triple-doubles in the playoffs, at least, has been the Tyrese Haliburton show.

So while his going after the YouTuber was unexpected, it was not unwarranted. But don’t think it was only YouTubers that Hali called out. Even fellow athletes like Chandler Parsons were not spared.

Chandler Parsons reveals details of conversation with Tyrese Haliburton

“If Steph Curry is a superstar, Tyrese Haliburton can’t be because they’re not on the same level of fame and global recognition and impact of the game… even Jalen Brunson is more of a superstar than [Hali],” Chandler Parsons said at the end of May. Fast forward a week, and this take has aged worse than you would expect. Not only is the Stephen Curry comparison unfair, but Hali just bounced Brunson from the Playoffs. And if Chandler didn’t regret his take after the Eastern Conference Finals, he sure will now, after Tyrese called him out on it.

Chandler added his own experience of being laid into by the Pacers point guard on Run It Back after Kenny Beecham revealed how Hali called him out during their conversation. Parsons revealed, “He does keep receipts because I’m in some group chats with him and I’ve been texting him.” Just then, Kenny and Chandler’s co-host, Lou Williams, chimed in. “He was on Chandler’s head, too,” said the former NBA player.

“He’s all over me. He’s all over me,” Parsons said in agreement. It seems like no one can get away with talking smack about the Indiana Pacers‘ guard. Being only 25, Hali’s sure to be on top of things when it comes to social media. So it’s not a surprise that he keeps up with takes like these. So, perhaps Parsons will now think twice before putting out another absurd Tyrese Haliburton take.

All in all, this postseason has been a masterclass on silencing your haters from Tyrese Haliburton. And one thing’s clear from what Beecham and Parsons revealed — Hali has receipts, and he’s coming for everyone!