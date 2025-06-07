Tyrese Haliburton NCCA Stats: Revisiting Indiana Pacers’ Star’s College Basketball Years

Tyrese Haliburton isn’t just playing in the NBA Finals; he’s lighting it up! This guy is a bona fide superstar, absolutely leading his Indiana Pacers with a style that’s pure electricity. But as you watch him command the floor on basketball’s biggest stage, doesn’t it make you wonder: where did this magic begin? After all, the player, now affectionately known as “Hali-clutch” by fans, was once a skinny, overlooked three-star recruit who most major programs barely gave a second glance. Well, to truly get this guy who’s taking over the NBA, we have to rewind the tape and look at his years at Iowa State.

Which college did Tyrese Haliburton attend? How good was he in college?

Tyrese Haliburton sharpened his game and played his college ball for the Iowa State Cyclones, rocking the Cardinal and Gold from 2018 to 2020. And “how good was he?” Without any doubt, he was special from the very first tip-off. Even though he rolled onto campus as that skinny, three-star recruit, who was worried he might get redshirted his freshman year, his game was anything but small.

His head coach at the time, Steve Prohm, has an awesome story about seeing Hali play for the first time at a tournament in Las Vegas. Apparently, it took practically no time at all to spot the magic.

“I don’t think he ran up and down the floor more than three times before my assistant coach and I looked at each other like: We need this kid,” Prohm excitedly recalled as he saw more than just skill; he saw a presence. “I watched his mannerisms… his personality… his communication. I even watched the way he interacted with the refs. He was talking with them, but he wasn’t pissing them off. He almost had a bond with them.” Talk about instant chemistry!

via Imago

That undeniable quality instantly translated to the court. As a freshman, Haliburton put his insane court vision on full display, famously setting the Iowa State single-game assist record with a jaw-dropping 17 assists against Southern University. He didn’t stop there, of course.

He also became the only true freshman in the entire country besides Zion Williamson to rack up at least 50 steals and 30 blocks, and his offensive rating was reportedly the highest for any freshman in KenPom history!

Tyrese Haliburton’s NCAA stats

The raw numbers from Haliburton’s two years at Iowa State are pretty incredible, and they definitely give a shout-out out to his amazing evolution and crazy versatility. As a pass-first freshman, just focused on fitting in, he averaged a solid 6.8 points, 3.6 assists, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.5 steals per game. But what truly jumps off the page is his insane efficiency.

He shot over 51% from the field and a blistering 43% from three. And get this, he also led the entire Big 12 with a ridiculous 4.5 assist-to-turnover ratio, showing off that incredible basketball IQ from day one. Here’s a table that takes a closer look at his stats:



Year Team GP GS MPG FG% 3P% FT% RPG APG SPG BPG PPG 2018-19 Iowa State 35 34 33.2 0.515 0.434 0.692 3.4 3.6 1.5 0.9 6.8 2019-20 Iowa State 22 22 36.7 0.504 0.419 0.822 5.9 6.5 2.5 0.7 15.2 Career 57 56 34.6 0.509 0.426 0.775 4.4 4.7 1.9 0.8 10.1

Tyrese Haliburton’s awards and achievements in his college career

While the national media might have been snoozing on him as a high school recruit, the college basketball world woke up real quick to just how special Tyrese Haliburton was. His trophy case from just two years at Iowa State is seriously impressive, showing a dude who was getting it done on the court and in the classroom.

He made his presence felt from day one, snatching the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week award twice as a freshman. By his sophomore year, he was absolutely leveling up, twice being named the Big 12 Player of the Week. That’s how you go from an overlooked prospect to a guy the entire conference has to desperately game plan for!

And that conference? Oh, they definitely took notice.

Even with his sophomore season tragically cut short by that tough wrist injury, he was so utterly dominant that he was still named to the All-Big 12 Second Team. That’s a massive show of respect in one of the toughest conferences in the country. The national media finally caught on, too, with both the United States Basketball Writers Association (USBWA) and the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) naming him to their prestigious All-District teams.

He was officially in the conversation as one of the best point guards in the entire nation, landing as a highly deserved finalist for the Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award. Before he got hurt, he was even on the midseason watch lists for the Wooden Award and the Lute Olson Award, both given to the national player of the year. He wasn’t just some local hero; he was, without a doubt, one of the best and most impactful players in college basketball.

But it wasn’t just his dazzling game that was getting props. Haliburton was also a total star in the classroom, earning Academic All-Big 12 First Team honors in 2020 and consistently landing on the Big 12 Commissioner’s Honor Roll. That just speaks volumes about his character, his relentless work ethic, the very same qualities his coaches and teammates still rave about today.

So, the signs were all there. The awards, the stats, the winning mentality. But maybe the biggest, most undeniable sign of his future NBA stardom came from an NBA scout who told Coach Prohm early in Hali’s freshman year, “He resonates with the older guys. He listens to everything they say. He fits into everything you’re doing. He takes coaching. His presence and demeanor are always positive, he always has energy. He’ll be your highest draft pick.”

Turns out that Scout really knew the ball. Haliburton’s decorated college career wasn’t just a great chapter. It was the perfect, thrilling preview of the NBA superstar he was always destined to become.