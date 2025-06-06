brand-logo
Latest
NFLGolfNBACollege FootballNASCAR

More Sports

think-tank-image

Think Tank

AllLatestES ThinkTankNewsletter HubNFLGolfNBACollege BasketballNASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingMLBTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccerCollege Football
Home/NBA

Tyrese Haliburton’s Game-Winner Has Girlfriend Jade Sending Clear Message to OKC Thunder

ByDiya Thakur

Jun 6, 2025 | 1:09 AM EDT

Link Copied!
0
Debate
feature-image

via Imago

feature-image

via Imago

The Indiana Pacers just pulled off an absolute miracle in Game 1 of the NBA Finals! Down the entire game, on the road in that crazy loud OKC arena, and Tyrese Haliburton does it again, hitting an ice-cold, game-winning jumper with just 0.3 seconds on the clock to stun the Thunder, 111-110. It was pure playoff magic. And while Pacers fans were losing their minds celebrating, Haliburton’s longtime girlfriend, Jade Jones, has a crystal-clear message for the Thunder.

Right after that insane comeback win, the official Indiana Pacers Instagram account posted a victory graphic, celebrating the huge 1-0 series lead. Jade Jones, who’s been right there supporting Hali every step of this wild playoff journey, immediately reposted it to her own story. But she added her own caption, a short, sharp, and incredibly confident message written in all caps for emphasis: “3 MORE !!!!”

 

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Indiana Pacers (@pacers)

Expand Post

Let that sink in. She didn’t just say, ‘What a win!’ or ‘So proud!’ Nah. She went straight to a championship mindset. That “3 MORE !!!!” is telling the Oklahoma City Thunder, the team with the MVP and the “historically great” defense, they didn’t come to the Finals to just win one game.

(This is a developing story…)

ADVERTISEMENT

0
  Debate

Did Tyrese Haliburton just prove he's the real MVP by silencing OKC's 'historically great' defense?

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is a digital-first sports media house that surfaces the best stories on America's favorite sports celebrities with a fan's perspective to 30+ M average monthly readers.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved