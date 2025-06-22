Tyrese Haliburton’s Girlfriend Addresses Everyone’s Curiosity Ahead of NBA Finals Amid Latest Injury Update

Game 7. Pacers vs. Thunder. Everything on the line. And at the center of it all is Tyrese Haliburton — playing through a calf injury, trying to deliver Indiana its first title. As fans wait anxiously, Haliburton dropped a two-word update on his status. And his girlfriend, Jade Jones, just addressed the one small but telling detail that had everyone talking.

Let’s be real, when you’re a star on this level, everything you do gets noticed. During this incredible Finals run, fans have been paying attention to every little thing, and apparently, Jade Jones’s phone case has become a hot topic. In the middle of all the Game 7 chaos and speculation, she took to her Instagram story to answer the question everyone was apparently asking. She posted a shot of her yellow phone case, the one with “‘Cers” written on it in white, and gave a little shout-out to the fans: “My phone case is from baublebar for everyone asking! 🫶🏻💛”

It might seem like a small thing, but it’s actually pretty cool, right? Here she is, in the middle of the most intense, high-pressure moment of her partner’s career, and she’s taking a second to connect with the fans over something as simple as a phone case. But while Jade is handling the off-court buzz, the big question on everyone’s mind is still Tyrese’s health. He’s been battling a right calf strain, an injury that clearly limited him in that tough Game 5 loss. So, how’s he feeling heading into a do-or-die Game 7? In his post-game press conference after their massive Game 6 win, a reporter asked him exactly that.

“Yeah. I’m pretty much in the same standpoint I was before Game Six, you know, still a little stiff, you know, a little sore, rather,” Haliburton admitted honestly. But then he pointed out the silver lining of their blowout win: “You know, a good thing I only had to play like 23 minutes. So been able to get even more treatment and do more things. So I just try to take care of it the best I can.”

And then, he dropped the two-word injury update every single Pacers fan was desperate to hear. The final verdict on his availability for the biggest game of his life? “I’ll be ready.” However, getting to the point of being “ready” has been an all-out war. The 48 hours before Game 6 were tough. In his media availability, Tyrese detailed a grueling, non-stop treatment schedule that included everything from hyperbaric chambers and MRIs to at-home sessions with trainers using H-wave machines.

It was an all-out effort, and he revealed that his family, especially Jade, was holding him accountable every step of the way. In a now-viral clip, Haliburton confessed to the one non-negotiable rule in their house: “Before we put [Love Island] on, we have to put something on the calf.” That supportive energy will be critical, because as Haliburton looks ahead to Game 7, his mind is on more than just his calf, he’s thinking about history.

“One of the greatest games”: Tyrese Haliburton on game 7 history

As Tyrese Haliburton gets ready for the biggest game of his life, it’s clear his mind is on more than just his strained calf. He’s thinking about the history books. When a reporter asked him about his memories of the last NBA Finals Game 7—that epic 2016 showdown between LeBron’s Cavs and the Warriors—Haliburton’s face lit up. “I remember where I was,” he said. “The energy of the game, being with my friends and watching it all together… that’s probably one of the greatest games I’ve ever been able to watch as a basketball fan.” He called it the “peak Game 7,” the gold standard for the exact moment he’s about to step into. “I’m excited to add to… the storied history of Game 7.”

He knows that to make history, the Pacers have to do more than just play hard; they have to play smart. They have to replicate the game plan that led to their dominant Game 6 win. For Haliburton, it all starts with the simple things. “The controllables are the most important thing here,” he explained. “Taking care of the ball, rebounding, you know, playing at the right energy.” In Game 6, the Pacers lived that mantra, forcing a career-high 8 turnovers from MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and completely controlling the game’s tempo.

That energy was most obvious on the defensive end. The Pacers got their hands on everything, winning the deflection battle 21-12, which turned into 32 easy transition points. Haliburton knows that to win on the road, they have to be the ones creating those momentum swings. “When you’re on your home floor and you… make a highlight play… it gets the crowd involved,” he said. “You got to be able to weather the storm with those momentum swinging plays, [and] try to create… momentum stopping plays when you’re on the road.”

The blueprint for creating those stops is clear: make life miserable for SGA. In Game 6, the Pacers constantly sent double-teams at the Thunder’s star, and the results speak for themselves. OKC scored just 11 points on the 18 possessions where the Pacers doubled him. It’s a strategy they’ll have to lean on heavily if they want to survive the hostile environment in Oklahoma City.

via Imago Jun 5, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) passes the ball past Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) during the second quarter during game one of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

But at the end of the day, this run has been about more than just strategy. It’s been about belief. This is a team that nobody expected to be here. “The expectations for this group from an external viewpoint coming into the year weren’t very high,” Haliburton admitted. “They weren’t very high coming into the playoffs… They weren’t very high now.” They’ve embraced the underdog role, fueled by a genuine bond and a desire to prove everyone wrong. Now, it all comes down to one last game. “There’s not a group of guys I’d rather go to war with,” Haliburton said with a calm confidence. “I’m really excited to compete with these guys… it’s going to be a lot of fun.”