Tyrese Haliburton Sends Direct Message to ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith Amid Controversial Claim

Tyrese Haliburton just hit a game-winner at Madison Square Garden in the Eastern Conference Finals and apparently had enough gas left to throw a jab at Stephen A. Smith, too. After ESPN’s loudest Knicks fan made it clear he doesn’t consider Haliburton a “superstar,” the Pacers guard responded in the most confident — and hilarious — way possible.

“Stephen A., Chalamet… have it your way. Pacers in 6!” Haliburton posted, referencing both Smith and actor Timothée Chalamet, who just happened to be courtside as the Pacers silenced the Garden.

Stephen A. stirred the pot earlier by saying, “Superstar status is reserved for the select few, and I don’t view him that way,” doubling down despite Haliburton’s late-game heroics. His argument? Big shots alone don’t make you elite — just ask Robert Horry. That said, Smith does like Haliburton and once publicly wished the Knicks had drafted him.

Now, with Indiana having knocked off NYC and Haliburton quickly building a postseason legacy, it’s safe to say the “superstar” debate is far from over. But for now? Haliburton has a scoreboard. And if things keep trending this way, he just might force SAS to change his mind — whether he likes it or not.

(This is a building story….)