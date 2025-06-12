Tyrese Haliburton Takes Issue With Dad John’s Courtside Appearance During Pacers vs OKC Game 3

In the middle of a high-stakes playoff game, when every dribble, screen, and switch is under the microscope, one courtside moment somehow managed to steal all the attention away from the action on the floor. Fans were locked in. Cameras zoomed in. And Tyrese Haliburton? He was stuck doing damage control… on his own father.

Let’s just say it wasn’t OKC’s defense that had Tyrese wincing in Game 3. The seeds of this saga were planted back in the Pacers’ first-round series against the Bucks. May 8, 2025. Game 5. Indiana narrowly escapes with a 119–118 win. Tyrese Haliburton nails the game-winner and lifts Gainbridge Fieldhouse into orbit. Most parents might clap, hug a neighbor, maybe shed a tear.

Not John Haliburton. Instead, towel in hand—with Tyrese’s face printed on it like a custom sneaker collab gone rogue—John stormed courtside, got in Giannis Antetokounmpo’s face, and let off what can only be described as a caffeine-fueled, whiskey-seasoned victory monologue. Security had to step in. NBA legends reviewing the scene estimated he had “four, five, maybe six” drinks. Vernon Maxwell simply said, “I’d have hit him with a toothpaste. This ain’t the right s—.”

Pacers’ security wasn’t feeling nostalgic. They slapped John with a full playoff ban, home and away. Suddenly, the loudest Haliburton wasn’t welcome at the loudest Pacers games. In the aftermath, Tyrese Haliburton handled the mess with the grace of a seasoned vet. “I understand where he was coming from,” he said, “but that’s not how we handle things.” He made it clear he’d speak with Giannis and said he had already talked it over with his dad.

But when John returned to the spotlight in Game 3 of the Finals against the Thunder—this time not for a rant but for a fit—Tyrese couldn’t help himself. Turning to his dad mid-game, he quipped: “You’re outta pocket for them jeans.”

And just like that, the fashion foul made it into the playoff highlight reel. From viral reactions to TikTok memes (millennial-made, don’t worry), John’s denim decision joined the pantheon of bad playoff looks, somewhere between Nick Young’s leather jacket and Kyle Kuzma’s pink sweater.

The Courtside Ban Didn’t Stop the Party

After the ban, John Haliburton didn’t retreat. He re-emerged at a bar during Game 3 of the ECF, hoisting beers and leading chants like a one-man pep rally. The video went viral, prompting Charles Barkley to demand leniency. “The man made a mistake,” Barkley said. “He ain’t gonna do something that dumb again—unless the Pacers win the East.”

The Pacers eventually allowed John to attend games from a suite. It’s basically the NBA version of house arrest with a nicer view. It’s worth remembering: this isn’t just some fame-chasing sideline character. John Haliburton was the man who first put a basketball in Tyrese’s hands. A former middle school coach and referee, he used to let Tyrese shoot on half the court during team practices. Tyrese has called him his biggest supporter and the one who made him believe the NBA dream was real.

via Imago Nov 17, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) celebrates a made basket in the second half against the Miami Heat at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

And clearly, that belief hasn’t wavered—even if the behavior sometimes does.

Tyrese Haliburton has been a revelation this postseason—splashing threes, dishing dimes, and carrying Indiana through the gauntlet. But it’s his handling of off-court chaos (from denim to drama) that shows just how mature and composed he really is. He’s got the game, the leadership, and clearly, the patience of a saint.