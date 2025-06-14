Unlike Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Tyrese Haliburton Took Time for This One Thing in NBA Finals

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has built a certain reputation in his career. Despite being the 2025 NBA MVP and getting 30-balls like it’s like light work for him, he hasn’t been able to escape the “foul-baiter” and “free throw merchant” allegations. And when you compare his situation to Tyrese Haliburton during these NBA Finals, the picture becomes clearer.

So far, SGA has shot at least 7 free throws a game in this series. And with 25.1 seconds left in the first quarter of Game 1 in the 2025 NBA Finals, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander drained his first free throw of the series. Well, guess how long it took for Hali?

Only after playing 177 minutes of NBA Finals basketball did Tyrese Haliburton shoot his first free throw. Yes, Hali’s trip to the line came in Game 4 of the Finals! He has over 60 points in the series so far. Now, hasn’t been his best output in terms of points, but getting no calls against OKC may be a reason why.

