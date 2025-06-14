Unlike Shaq, Charles Barkley Ignored WNBA Legend’s Simple Request During Massive Milestone

WNBA legend Candace Parker wears many hats. She’s not only a great basketball player and an example to athletes everywhere, but she’s also an astute analyst, while being a dedicated mother to her daughter, Laila. But unbeknownst to many, she is also a best-selling author. However, as she came out with her latest book, she couldn’t get NBA legend Charles Barkley to oblige a simple request of hers, something 4x NBA champion Shaquille O’Neal had no issues doing.

See, Candace Parker just released the newest addition to her work as a writer — “The Can-Do Mindset.” The clever play on her name aside, the book had quotes on the back from many famous personalities like A’ja Wilson, Michael Strahan, and, of course, Shaq. But Chuck was a notable absence, and during the pregame coverage for Game 4 of the NBA Finals, Candace called him out for it.

“As you notice, Shaquille’s on the back. He has a quote cause I hit Chuck. And Chuck, he didn’t, he was golfing. He didn’t respond to me. I hit Grant Hill; he was out making business deals. So Shaq, I appreciate you, thank you for coming through, big fella,” said Candace Parker.

Chuck did congratulate her on the release of her book, though. But as their co-panelist asked whether Shaq had read the book, Charles Barkley couldn’t resist getting his licks in. While Parker said he did, the 1993 MVP questioned, “You know good well he can’t read,” he said. And the whole panel cracked up as he did.

And even though the Phoenix Suns legend couldn’t find the time to help her with her book, he does enjoy Candace Parker’s company. Especiialy when she’s on the same panel as him, replacing Shaquille O’Neal.

Charles Barkley could not have been more glad when Candace Parker once replaced Shaq on Inside the NBA

By now, the dynamic between the Inside the NBA crew is common knowledge. Despite being stone-cold assassins on the court in their primes, Shaq and Chuck are like a pair of bickering siblings. But one night in 2023, the former Lakers big man could not be there, so he was replaced by Candace Parker. Well, Kenny Smith and Charles Barkley had a field day with this.

As Ernie Johnson introduced Candace, Smith repeatedly pumped his fist. But soon stole the show, yelling, “YES! YES! YES!” He followed that up with, “About time y’all fired that big lug!” Prompting the WNBA legend to laugh while Ernie tried to keep a straight face as usual.

While it was all in good fun, we’re sure Shaquille O’Neal wouldn’t have enjoyed it too much. Had he been there, Chuck would have surely heard about the Lakers legend’s four rings compared to none for him. But we’re all used to Chuck rage-baiting Shaq — it’s what makes Inside the NBA arguably the best basketball show on air.

But as they wrap up their legendary run on TNT, these are the moments we’ll remember. That said, Shaq and Chuck will be back on another channel. And even if that leaves him with less time to help other legends of the game, as long as we keep getting legendary banter, we fans are not complaining!