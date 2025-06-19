Was Bennedict Mathurin Named Player of the Year in College? Pacers Star’s Stats, GPA & More

Before he was lighting up NBA defenses in Indiana, Bennedict Mathurin was busy rewriting the record books at one of college basketball’s most storied programs. The Montreal native’s two-year stint at Arizona was a masterclass in rapid development – a blur of poster dunks, clutch performances, and program-defining moments that left Wildcats fans wondering what he might have accomplished with four years.

From his first eye-popping freshman highlights to that monster sophomore year, Mathurin didn’t just play at Arizona – he owned the place. Mathurin had that special mix of crazy athleticism, ice-in-his-veins shooting when the game was on the line, and a competitive fire that brought Arizona basketball back to life. Think about it – how many players completely turn a program around in just two short years?

Let’s look at how this Canadian kid became appointment viewing every single night.

Which college did Bennedict Mathurin attend?

Arizona won the recruiting battle over Baylor, and honestly, Baylor’s still probably salty about it. Mathurin didn’t just choose Arizona—he revived them. Two years, one Pac-12 Player of the Year award, and a No. 1 NCAA Tournament seed later, he wasn’t just another Wildcat—he was the guy who reminded everyone why Arizona used to scare people.

McKale Center hadn’t seen that kind of electricity since… well, let’s just say Mathurin made sure the spotlight was back on Tucson. Baylor got a title in 2021, but Arizona got a human highlight reel who turned their program back into a national threat. Fair trade.

Bennedict Mathurin College Stats

Bennedict Mathurin didn’t just play at Arizona—he elevated the program. As a freshman, he flashed potential (10.8 PPG, 41.8% from three), but his sophomore year? Pure dominance. The numbers tell the story: 17.7 PPG, Pac-12 Player of the Year, and a consensus All-American nod—all while dragging the Wildcats to a No. 1 NCAA Tournament seed.

His game tape reads like a scouting report’s wishlist: explosive dunks, clutch threes (see: that TCU March Madness takeover), and a motor that never quit. Advanced stats loved him too (124.7 offensive rating), proving he wasn’t just exciting—he was efficient.

By the time he declared for the draft, Arizona had already etched his name into their Ring of Honor. Not bad for two years’ work.

Bennedict Mathurin College Career

Watching Bennedict Mathurin at Arizona was like seeing a college career on 2x speed. One day he’s this raw Canadian kid with springs for legs, and what feels like a week later he’s the human torch torching the entire Pac-12. The transformation happened so fast you’d swear he found some secret basketball cheat code – went from “promising freshman” to “program savior” in the time it takes most players to break in their sneakers.

That freshman year gave us flashes – like when he casually dropped 31 on Oregon State or shot lights-out from three like it was nothing. But then sophomore year happened, and Mathurin didn’t just take a step forward – he took a running leap. Suddenly he was dropping 17.7 a night, collecting Pac-12 Player of the Year honors, and leading Arizona to a No. 1 seed. That 30-piece he served Illinois? That wasn’t just a career game – that was him announcing he’d arrived as the new king of Tucson.

“I’m pretty excited. It’s my first time playing in March Madness, so I’m looking forward to go as far as possible and to win the national championship,” Bennedict Mathurin declared before the 2022 tournament. While the Wildcats fell short of that ultimate goal, his electric performances – from overtime heroics against TCU to battling Houston in the Sweet 16 – proved he was built for the biggest stages.

Sure, the awards were nice – Pac-12 POY, Tournament MVP, All-American nods. But what really sticks are the memories: the way McKale Center would absolutely erupt when he rose for one of those vicious dunks, the ice-cold threes in big moments, that quiet swagger of a guy who knew exactly how good he was.

Most players need four years to build that kind of legacy. Mathurin did it in half the time and made it look easy. For Arizona fans, those two years were something special. For Pacers fans? They got proof they were getting a dude who shows up when the lights are brightest – a rising star whose estimated $8 million net worth in 2025 reflects his rapid ascent. And for the rest of us? A reminder that real talent doesn’t need extra time to make its mark – it just needs the opportunity to shine.