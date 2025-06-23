brand-logo
What Happened to Tyrese Haliburton? Pacers Superstar in Miserable Condition During Game 7 vs OKC

ByVed Vaze

Jun 22, 2025 | 8:36 PM EDT

Tyrese Haliburton’s night may have come to a heartbreaking end in Game 7 of the NBA Finals. With just under five minutes left in the first quarter, the Pacers’ star collapsed to the floor after his leg slipped while trying to drive past Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Already nursing a right calf injury, early reports suggest a possible Achilles tear.

Haliburton, who had just drained three triples in a hot start, remained on the floor in tears and needed help getting off. The game remains close, but the emotional blow to Indiana is massive, with their leader visibly devastated.

(This is a building story…)

