What Is Ime Udoka’s Salary? Rockets HC Reportedly Becomes One of the Highest Earning Coaches in NBA

Folks, the sun’s shining bright in Houston on Thursday. Well, brighter, in reality. The basketball scenes are heating up as the Rockets have cruised through the stratosphere of the coaching business. Saying they’re locked in for next season doesn’t even begin to capture it. Because it’s not just for the near tomorrow, but the foreseeable future that has been strongly aimed at. And amidst it all, stands one man, Ime Udoka.

Shams Charania never misses a beat, and this time he brought great news rather than just his usual sad omens. Joining Pat McAfee on his show, ESPN’s senior insider reported: “Houston Rockets head coach Ime Udoka has reached an agreement on a long-term contract extension with the franchise. It makes Udoka one of the highest-paid coaches in the NBA right now. This is an eight-figure deal annually.”

Ime Udoka‘s coaching journey has come full circle, and now it’s paying off—literally. The Boston Celtics suspended Ime Udoka in 2023 and forced him to forfeit half of his $4 million salary, dealing him a $2 million setback and casting uncertainty over his future. But Houston came calling in 2023, offering him a four-year, $28.5 million contract that quietly reignited his career. The deal began with a $6.75 million salary in the 2023-24 season, followed by consistent $250,000 annual raises. That placed his earnings at $7 million in 2024-25, $7.25 million in 2025-26, and $7.5 million in 2026-27.

Altogether, his original contract added up to $28.5 million over four years—a strong figure, but far from the league’s elite bracket. Fast forward to today, and Udoka has signed a multi-year contract extension with the Houston Rockets that flips the narrative.

Now reportedly earning an eight-figure salary annually, he joins the exclusive club of the highest-paid coaches in the NBA. That means, at a minimum, he’ll be making $10 million per season. Projected over four years, this extension could earn him at least $40 million—if not more, depending on bonuses and deal structure.

Udoka has transformed a career once clouded by controversy into a monumental comeback. Initially, he faced a $2 million loss in Boston, but now, he stands on the verge of earning over $40 million in Houston. As a result, his resurgence not only highlights personal growth but also parallels the Rockets’ own trajectory—young, determined, and unmistakably on the rise.

Ime Udoka’s salary now surpasses Steve Kerr’s, following strong interest from the Knicks

Steve Kerr made headlines with his two-year, $35 million extension from the Golden State Warriors—an eye-popping $17.5 million per year that, at the time, crowned him the highest-paid coach in NBA history. Locked in through the 2025-26 season, Kerr’s deal set a new benchmark in coaching contracts. However, the throne didn’t stay his for long.

With Ime Udoka’s new multi-year extension in Houston reportedly crossing into eight-figure annual territory, a shift has occurred. Sources suggest Udoka now earns north of $17.5 million per season, edging past Kerr to become the NBA’s top-paid coach.

via Imago Apr 9, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Houston Rockets coach Ime Udoka at a press conference before a game against the LA Clippers at the Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Udoka has officially anchored himself in Houston. After guiding the Rockets to a 52-win season and a No. 2 playoff seed with a youthful roster, the 47-year-old drew serious interest from the New York Knicks. Houston swiftly blocked their approach and responded with a long-term extension. With a brilliant 2024-25 Season, Udoka’s stock was soaring. But now it’s all under Rockets and for the Rockets.

From rock bottom to rocket fuel, Ime Udoka’s journey is nothing short of ci

nematic. Once doubted, now dominant, he’s cashed in on trust, timing, and talent. As the Knicks watched from the sidelines, Houston made its move. The future isn’t knocking—it’s already here. And with Udoka at the helm, the Rockets aren’t just rising. They’re blazing.