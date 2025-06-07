What Reggie Miller Said About Tyrese Haliburton’s Game-Winner vs OKC—and It Hits Just Right

What does it take for a franchise legend, a guy whose number hangs in the rafters, to truly pass the torch to the new star? Is it a public statement? A quiet word of advice? Or is it something more raw, more real? For the Indiana Pacers and their iconic Hall of Famer, Reggie Miller, it was the joy of watching Tyrese Haliburton hit an absolutely legendary game-winner in Game 1 of the NBA Finals, a shot so clutch it had Reggie literally jumping out of his seat. And the message he sent after? Man, it just hits different.

Let’s just relive that incredible moment for a second. The Pacers, after getting punched in the mouth all game and trailing by as many as 15 in the fourth, pull off another one of their miracle comebacks against OKC. With seconds ticking away, Tyrese Haliburton, cool as you like, drains a jumper to give the Pacers a wild 111-110 win – their only lead of the entire game! It was an instant classic.

And while Pacers fans everywhere were losing their minds, Reggie Miller gave us all a peek into his own celebration. He hopped on his Instagram story and posted a clip from what looks like a security camera in his living room. You see him and his family on the absolute edge of their seats, and the second Hali’s shot drops? The whole room just erupts! They’re on their feet, screaming, jumping around – it’s pure, unadulterated fan joy from one of the clutchest players to ever do it.

But it was Reggie’s caption that sealed the deal, the ultimate stamp of approval. He wrote: “I think this was all of @pacers Nation at the closing of Game 1!!! Well done @tyresehaliburton”. That’s not just some casual shoutout. That’s Mr. Clutch himself, the guy who owned the 90s with his big shots and even bigger swagger, anointing the new kid on the block. It’s Reggie basically saying, “Yeah, that’s the guy. He’s got it.”

