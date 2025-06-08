What Shoes Is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Wearing for Game 2 vs Pacers?

In a groundbreaking deal that few expected, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander became the “Creative Director of Basketball” at Converse. And this title wasn’t just for show. No, ever since he came into this role, the collaboration between the American brand and the Canadian ace hasn’t missed.

Every iteration of the Shai 001s has looked incredible. From the “Hail Clay” named after his wife, Hailey, to the “Charm Black” named after his mother. Charmaine, this collaboration has yielded some great kicks. And the 2025 NBA Finals saw the debut of the latest colorway of the Shai 001s.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s signature shoe for the NBA Finals

In Game 1 of the 2025 NBA Finals, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander stepped onto the court in his Converse SHAI 001 “MASI BLUE.” It’s the fifth drop in his signature line, and it keeps the same polished look Converse highlighted back in February: a sculpted midsole that feels solid underfoot, a clean upper with thoughtfully placed panels, and an outsole pattern made for quick cuts. Because Shai is the Creative Director of Basketball at Converse, every stitch and curve is exactly how he wants it—no extra frills, just a straightforward design that works with his game.

Sadly, Shai’s new shoe didn’t get the debut he would’ve wanted. Despite scoring 38 points donning the Shai 001 “Masi Blue”, the Oklahoma City Thunder couldn’t come away with the W in Game 1. But you just know Shai will be itching to get his first taste of victory in the NBA Finals wearing these new kicks! And it’s not just to satisfy his own hunger. He’ll also love to honor his brother – the inspiration behind these kicks.

Inspiration behind SGA’s new ‘MASI BLUE’ colorway revealed

“MASI BLUE” has a personal touch. Shai named it for his younger brother, Thomasi. The story goes that Thomasi once wore a pair of fake Jordans in this shade so often that it stuck with Shai. “He had some fake Jordans that were this color, and he wore them everywhere,” he said. And these shoes are a callback to those fake shoes. But they’re also meant to pay homage to the qualities Thomasi embodies.

To quote him: “Dedicated to the one that remains stoic and as cool as ice under pressure, my brother Masi. This one is for you.” It joins his other family tributes—the “Hail Clay” for his wife Hailey, “Charm Black” for his mom Charmaine, and “Ares Grey” for his son Ares—all launched in single-tone looks. This latest drop slots right into this trend, with just enough detail to stand out when you know the backstory.

How much does SHAI 001 ‘Masi Blue’ cost?

If you’re planning to pick up a pair, note that the “MASI BLUE” isn’t in stores yet. Converse will release it in Fall 2025, timed for the Holiday season. SneakerFreaker reports it should retail at about $130—more affordable than some other signature models, but still in line with a quality performance shoe. So if you want to match Shai’s on-court moves, you’ll have to wait a few months and set aside that budget.

Tonight, while Shai handles the ball and makes his reads, his new kicks will be doing exactly what they’re meant to do: providing solid support and carrying a bit of family history along the way. But can he get the win that eluded him in Game 1? We’ll find out soon enough!