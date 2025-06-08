What Shoes Is Tyrese Haliburton Wearing for Game 2 vs OKC?

For an occasion as momentous as the NBA Finals, every hooper will be rocking fresh kicks. Whether it’s the classic Jordans or the sleek LeBron 22 “Black Label,” everyone will be showing out. However, Tyrese Haliburton will hit a milestone in his NBA career. Why?

Well, the Pacers’ point guard debuted the Puma Hali 1s in Game 1 of the NBA Finals. And he thinks these shoes are his “secret sauce” for this decisive series. So, let’s learn everything there is to know about these shoes.

Haliburton’s signature shoe for the NBA Finals

Game 2 tip-off means fresh kicks, and Tyrese Haliburton didn’t disappoint. He’s debuting the PUMA Hali 1 “Hibiscus,” his very first signature sneaker in this series. From the moment he laces up, you notice the low-cut profile—slick, isn’t it? Underfoot, the Nitro cushioning midsole promises springy, responsive bounces. Flip it over and you’ll see the translucent outsole with a classic herringbone traction pattern, all while a torsional support plate quietly keeps his foot locked in. The breathable mesh upper feels light, yet a reinforced toe guard keeps toes safe when he’s going full bore. On the tongue? His signature logo. On the heel counter? The PUMA Big Cat, embossed loud and proud.

It’s clear this shoe was built for a moment exactly like tonight’s Finals game. Every detail whispers performance—no gimmicks. And after Game 1, Hali even jokingly credited his game-winning clutch shots to his new kicks. “Secret sauce was these,” he said, responding to a reporter asking how he made that shot. While the comment was clearly in jest, it’s clear that Tyrese loves his new sneakers. After all, they were designed by a legend in the industry.

Inspiration behind Hali’s new ‘Hibiscus’ colorway revealed

The name “Hibiscus” isn’t random. It nods to vibrant florals, island vibes, and a burst of energy—exactly what you get when Haliburton takes over down the stretch. Teased weeks ago by both Hali and Salehe on social media, the colorway blends tropical hues with PUMA’s streetwise edge. Think bright pink accents peeking through layered mesh, offset by muted neutrals that let those pops really sing.

Salehe’s background in crafting bold silhouettes, like his famed Crocs Juniper collabs, shines here. The midsole’s swooping lines echo that aesthetic. Meanwhile, a TPU cage overlays patterned mesh, stylistic flair that doubles as structural support. It’s fashion-forward but never frivolous. And it matches Haliburton’s game: slick moves and sharp decisions, all wrapped in a style that stands out without shouting.

How much do the Puma Hali 1s ‘Hibiscus’ cost?

Here’s the twist: there’s no sticker price… yet. PUMA’s keeping us guessing until the official September drop. When the Hali 1 “Hibiscus” lands on PUMA.com and select outlets, expect a full run of color options separate from the Hibiscus colorway. For now, fans can only admire these as Hali weaves magic on the court.

So tonight, if Tyrese Haliburton drills yet another clutch jumper, remember the secret sauce might just be those unreleased kicks. Or maybe it’s all the work behind the scenes. Either way, in Game 2 of the Finals, the spotlight on his feet is as bright as the spotlight on that game-winning shot. And when September rolls around, you’ll know exactly which pair to cop if you want to feel a bit of that Finals energy every day.