What Tyrese Haliburton Said After Watching Dwyane Wade’s Reaction to Game-Winner vs Thunder

What do you do when a legend of the game, who is also your childhood hero, loses his mind over your biggest NBA moment yet? If you’re Tyrese Haliburton, you grin, soak it in, and know you’re doing something right. After the Indiana Pacers guard helped seal a heart-stopping 111–110 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 1 of the NBA Finals, Dwyane Wade’s reaction went viral for all the right reasons.

Wade was spotted losing his mind in the most D-Wade way possible. Cheering, pointing, and shouting one word over and over like a proud uncle who just saw his nephew drop 30 at the rec: “Superstar! Superstar! Superstaaaar!” And if you haven’t seen the clip yet, do yourself a favor. It’s pure energy and pure love from one of basketball’s all-time greats.

Haliburton’s response to that hyped praise? He wasn’t just basking in the moment. He was paying close attention and reacting with genuine appreciation. “That’s pretty fire,” Haliburton said in a post-game clip, grinning like a kid on Christmas. “It’s well documented—I was a big Heat fan during the Heatles era. D-Wade is a guy I’ve got to know pretty well…that means the world because he’s definitely a guy I’ve looked up to my whole life,” Through agency ties and NBA circles, the two have crossed paths—but this moment? This hit different. “Him showing love is pretty cool.”

First dubbed “The Moment”, now Tyrese Haliburton is stepping fully into the “Superstar” category. But how many more adjectives is he going to win these Finals? Because Wade’s reaction was more than hype, it was a torch pass from one crafty, undersized guard to another. Game 2 tips off Sunday, June 8, and if Haliburton keeps cooking, there might be more superstar chants coming.

Haliburton is pivoting from “The Moment” to the main event

Haliburton poured in 14 points, dished out 6 assists, grabbed 10 rebounds, and knocked down, well… 0 steals on the night. But it wasn’t the stat sheet that got people talking—it was how he played in the final minutes. With just 0.3 seconds left on the clock and the Pacers down by one, Haliburton calmly sank the game-winning layup, leaving Thunder fans stunned and his teammates roaring. How often do you see a player ice-cold with less than a second to go, finishing a Finals Game 1 with such poise? Not often. This was the moment, again.

As the series shifts to Game 2 on Sunday, June 8, all eyes will be on Tyrese Haliburton. Can he keep up the magic? Will the Thunder’s defense adjust to slow down this rising star? After all, Game 1 was no fluke. Haliburton’s poise in crunch time, his fearless drives, and his slick passing are turning heads across the league.

What makes Haliburton’s ascent so captivating is that it’s not just about raw talent. It’s about timing and personality. This kid, who started in 2020 with Sacramento, has quietly been climbing the NBA ranks and now finds himself in the spotlight, embraced by legends and fans alike. Is it fair to call him “the future” yet? Or is that a label that comes with too much pressure? Maybe the best way to put it would be that he’s rewriting what it means to shine in the Finals.

And with Dwyane Wade’s seal of approval ringing loud and clear, the stakes feel higher than ever. It’s rare to see a veteran celebrate with such unfiltered joy for a young player’s success, but then again, Wade is no ordinary NBA legend. He knows the grind, the sacrifices, and the pressure that come with these high-stakes games. Haliburton, though? He’s soaking it all in, with a maturity beyond his years.

Will he continue to live up to the nickname “The Moment,” or has he graduated to “The Main Event”? Only time will tell. So buckle up. The Finals are just getting started, and if Haliburton keeps this up, we’re all witnessing something special in the making.