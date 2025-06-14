Who Is 85-YO James Goldstein Surrounded by Women at Major NBA Games?

If you’re an old-timer who’s watched their fair share of NBA games, you’ll know all about James Goldstein. He’s a veritable courtside legend at NBA games. But this year, as the Oklahoma City Thunder handed out shirts to every ticketholder, James and his unique style stood out like a sore thumb.

But that’s the thing with James Goldstein: blending in was never the goal. His over-the-top presence and unique style have earned him a level of fame almost on par with the players themselves. So today, let’s take a closer look at the NBA’s most iconic superfan — the man who seems to be everywhere, dressed like no one else.

Who is James Goldstein? What does he do?

James Goldstein is an American business mogul, and at 85, he still turns heads courtside at NBA games. Known for his flamboyant fashion sense, from cowboy hats to fur collars, Goldstein has become a star in his own right among NBA fans. While most recognize him for his bold outfits and ever-present courtside seat, there’s more to him than just style. Behind the mystique, Goldstein is actually a businessman by trade, one who’s managed to stay both low-key and larger-than-life at the same time.

James Goldstein found his feet in the world of Milwaukee retail clothing through his father’s business. You see, his father ran quite a successful clothing business. But conservative suits simply weren’t his style; James likes his apparel to be flashy and expressive. Despite the fashion contrast, he built a thriving business empire of his own. After all, you can’t sit courtside at every major NBA game without serious cash. Still, for James, the real love has always been basketball, a passion that began all the way back in his Milwaukee teen years.

How did James Goldstein become an ‘NBA Fanboy’?

Did you know James Goldstein started watching NBA games when he was 10? And this was back in 1950 — a time when watching NBA games wasn’t about simply opening up the ESPN app on your phone. Soon, when he was 15, the Milwaukee Hawks hired him to tally stats for them. And just like that, a legend was born.

“Once I did that and sat courtside for the games, I was totally hooked,” he once said, looking back. “My entire life has been devoted to professional basketball since then. I have such a passion for the game. I think there’s more athleticism displayed in basketball than in any other sport.” If those aren’t the words of a fanboy, we don’t know what else they could be!

Who is James Goldstein’s wife?

You see, being a successful entrepreneur who’s attended over 2,000 NBA games in his lifetime, James Goldstein has built a life centered around three things: his love for the game, his businesses, and his iconic fashion. The Milwaukee-born superfan has never been interested in settling down, starting a family, or getting married — basketball has always been his one true constant.

But that doesn’t mean James Goldstein is morose or lonely. Far from it, he has everything he needs. “I never got married. My parents aren’t around anymore. So I don’t have a family. And I’m OK,” he told GQ. And it’s not like James is some aging loner either. He’s often seen courtside with a stunning date by his side, proving that his lifestyle is anything but quiet.

Which high school and college did James Goldstein attend?

James Goldstein isn’t just savvy about basketball and fashion — he’s an all-rounder. Goldstein graduated from Nicolet High School in Milwaukee. He was on the basketball team there, having played the sport since 6. But it seems James knew the dream was over when he realized he wasn’t good enough to make it onto his college basketball team at Stanford University. “I was a basketball player. Even though I wasn’t good enough to make my college team, I pursued basketball from the age of six with such a passion,” he said.

Still, staying in California sparked a lifelong tradition: watching Lakers games. “I went to graduate school at UCLA and started going to all the Lakers games in 1962. The ticket price was $10 for a prime seat and $15 for a courtside seat. I’ve been to 95 percent of all Lakers games since,” says the 85-year-old, now a season ticket-holder for both the Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers.

Interestingly, James Goldstein doesn’t claim any one team. He’s not a Lakers loyalist or a Clippers die-hard. He’s just a pure basketball fan — well, a superfan. And as the NBA Finals between the Indiana Pacers and Oklahoma City Thunder unfold, one thing’s for sure: if there’s a game to be watched, James Goldstein will be there, courtside and unmistakable.