Who Is Mark Walters’ Wife? Everything About Lakers’ New Owner After Jeanie Buss’ $10B Sale

Changes come in the most unexpected ways, and how! Entering an interesting and peaceful Wednesday, did you expect a major turn of events? Surely not. Unless you were actually waiting for the apocalypse or something like that. Jokes apart, Jeanie Buss has sold the Los Angeles Lakers. What? Yes, you’re not dreaming, it’s happening, it’s happened. And now Mark Walter is the new majority owner.

“The Buss family has entered an agreement to sell majority ownership of the Los Angeles Lakers to Mark Walter, the CEO of diversified holding company TWG Global. Jeanie Buss will continue to serve in her role as Lakers governor, sources said,” ESPN’s Shams Charania reported. Mark Walter is a known face in the world of baseball and MLB. But not many people know about the Dodgers’ owner’s wife, Kimbra Walter. So, let’s find out. To begin with, not much is known about Mark Walter’s family.

Behind every powerful empire stands a duo that balances impact with influence. While Mark Walter engineered the rise of Guggenheim Partners back in 2000, transforming it into a global financial powerhouse with 2,300 employees across 25 offices, it’s his wife, Kimbra Walter, who brings purpose to the profits.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

She doesn’t just stand by him—she stands out. As the heartbeat of their philanthropic ventures, Kimbra co-leads the Walter Family Foundation and the Dodgers Foundation, moving ahead side by side with Mark Walter. Their most talked-about move? A staggering $100 million commitment to wildfire recovery.

Kimbra Walter is far more than a business philanthropist. Born in New Zealand, she carved her name globally with an eclectic blend of jazz, pop, and electronic music. That same creative spark now powers her contributions to visual arts and nonprofit leadership. She’s also a trustee at Chicago’s Lincoln Park Zoo, a quiet but meaningful role.

Now, coming back to the odd UNO Reverse Jeanie Buss pulled off with the Los Angeles Lakers. This truly came unexpectedly. There was not a lot of buzz about the sale, yet here we are! Moreover, the staggering price at which the iconic Purple and Gold was sold is sure to raise eyebrows.

Jeanie Buss sells the Los Angeles Lakers at a whopping $10 billion

In 1979, Jerry Buss shook the sports world by buying the Los Angeles Lakers, the LA Kings, and the LA Forum in one bold $67.5 million move. That gamble paid off. After his passing in 2013, the legacy stayed in the family. His daughter Jeanie Buss now rules the court as Lakers governor, blending tradition and ambition with every power move she makes. Meanwhile, nearly 50 years later, Jeanie sold the teams, as reports suggest, at an insane $10 billion.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Moreover, Jeanie Buss trusts the Los Angeles Lakers to be in the best hands. Because Mark Walter is not just a businessman—he’s a sporting force with a golden touch. From the Dodgers to the Sparks, the Billie Jean Cup to the Cadillac Formula One team, and even the Professional Women’s Hockey League, his reach is vast. In 2021, he added the Lakers to his playbook, securing a stake and a right of first refusal. Power, meet precision.

So here we are. The Buss era steps back, but not without style. Jeanie passes the torch to a duo that knows how to win—Mark and Kimbra Walter. He brings the business muscle, she adds the heart. From finance to philanthropy, they’ve built empires together. Now, with the Lakers in their playbook, expect a new chapter. One that’s electric, elegant, and entirely unforgettable.