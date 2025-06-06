Why Does Tyrese Haliburton Wear Jersey No. 0 for Indiana Pacers?

The NBA Finals are here, and all eyes are on Tyrese Haliburton as he leads his Indiana Pacers against the OKC Thunder. You see him out there, a blur of motion, dropping dimes, hitting clutch shots, and generally looking like the future of the point guard position. He’s rocking that #0 jersey with so much confidence and style. But as you’re watching him command the court on the biggest stage, you can’t help but wonder, “What’s the deal with that zero? Where does that come from? Is it just a number, or is there a story there?” Well, buckle up, because Hali’s choice of #0 actually is a pretty cool story.

What is the reason behind Tyrese Haliburton wearing No. 0 on his jersey?

So, when you see Tyrese Haliburton out there dazzling for the Indiana Pacers, that #0 on his back clearly isn’t just some random pick. He also wore #0 during his time with the Sacramento Kings, so it’s obviously a number that means something to him. And one of the coolest reasons? It actually ties back to a former Indiana Pacer and, believe it or not, some serious skills on NBA 2K!

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Hali himself has spilled the beans on this one, and it’s the kind of story that makes you smile. He explained that for a good few years, when he was just a fan grinding on the NBA 2K video game, the Indiana Pacers were his squad of choice. And who was his go-to guy, the player he was absolutely dominating with? None other than C.J. Miles, who, you guessed it, also wore #0 for the Pacers. According to an interview with IndyStar, Hali said, “C.J. Miles, I used to kill with him on (NBA) 2K, so I think that’s part of the reason I wear (No.) 0.”

via Imago Sep 30, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) poses for a photo during 2024 Media day. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

How awesome is that? A future Pacers superstar, years before he ever dreamed of actually playing in Indiana, was already emotionally connected to that #0 jersey because he was virtually unstoppable with another Pacer rocking the same number. You just can’t make this stuff up; it feels like it was written in the stars!

Is Damian Lillard also a reason why Tyrese Haliburton wears no. 0?

Yep, it turns out Damian Lillard, another electrifying guard known for his clutch performances and wearing #0, was also a big inspiration for Tyrese Haliburton. In a 2023 interview, Haliburton made it clear, stating: “My favorite player to wear number 0 is Damian Lillard… part of the reason I wear number 0 is Damian Lillard.” That’s some serious respect from one star point guard to another. It’s cool to see that admiration, especially since both guys play with such incredible flair and confidence.

Now, here’s where things get a little spicy, because the Haliburton-Lillard connection isn’t just about mutual admiration from afar. There’s a bit of a “feud” narrative, or at least a budding rivalry, that’s been simmering between these two, and it adds a whole other layer to Hali repping Dame’s number.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hoops Alerts (@hoopsalerts) Expand Post

Remember the 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament semifinals in Las Vegas? The Pacers were up late against Lillard’s Milwaukee Bucks, and Haliburton drilled this clutch three-pointer. What did he do next? He mockingly tapped his wrist, mimicking Dame’s signature “Dame Time” celebration right in his face. The audacity! After the win, Hali played it a little coy, saying, “It’s our time. It’s our time as a group,” rather than calling out Lillard directly.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Lillard, ever the competitor, responded with a mix of respect and a subtle warning. “For as many times as I’ve done it to people, I can’t be upset when somebody else does it,” Dame said, acknowledging the heat of the moment. But then he added, “I’ve also known that when you’re having your moment, it’s important to be careful and to be humble… because you just never know how the tables turn and when they’re gonna turn.”

Fast forward to the 2025 playoffs, and that tension was still there. Even with Lillard sidelined with an injury in Game 1 of the Bucks-Pacers first-round series, he still managed to get into it with Haliburton from the bench! Late in the game, as Hali was walking towards the Pacers’ bench after Giannis fouled him, Lillard apparently confronted him, reportedly saying something like, “That s— you talking down there,” followed by a clear warning: “You gon see.”

Teammates had to step in, and both Lillard (even though he wasn’t playing!) and Pascal Siakam got hit with double technical fouls. It just shows that competitive fire burns hot between these two. So, for Haliburton, wearing #0 isn’t just paying homage to a player he admires; it’s also a subtle nod to a rival he clearly respects and loves to compete against.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Beyond the nods to other players, Haliburton has also shared a more personal, philosophical reason for choosing #0. He sees it as a reminder to himself, a way to stay grounded. In an interview with NBA.com, he explained, “I always want to start back at zero, like I haven’t done anything yet. So, that’s kind of why I picked that number.” That’s a seriously mature mindset for a young superstar.

It’s about staying humble, staying hungry, and approaching every day, every game, like he’s still got everything to prove, even after earning a spot on the NBA All-Rookie First Team back in his first season with the Kings (where he averaged 13.0 points and 5.3 assists) and now leading his team to the NBA Finals. So, as Tyrese Haliburton lights up the NBA Finals, remember that #0 is his personal brand.