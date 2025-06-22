Why Is Pascal Siakam Called the Thundertaker? Truth Behind Pacers Star’s Nickname

If you’re watching the NBA Playoffs and haven’t heard the name “Thundertaker” yet, allow us to welcome you to the party—complete with spine-chilling entrances, clutch buckets, and, of course, a little bit of WWE flair. That’s right, Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam has been dubbed “The Thundertaker” by fans and media alike, and honestly, it might be the most accurate nickname of the 2025 postseason.

So where did it come from? Why is Pascal Siakam being compared to one of pro wrestling’s most feared legends? And most importantly, does he deserve the name? Let’s dig in.

The legend of the Thundertaker was born not with a steel chair but with a Game 5 stat line that screamed, “I am inevitable.” Siakam torched the Thunder with 28 points, 6 rebounds, and 5 assists while shooting 60% from the floor and 50% from deep. That performance didn’t just rattle Oklahoma City—it made social media explode.

The moment that sealed it? Rachel Nichols, former ESPN host, took to Instagram and posted: “Oh my god if the Pacers win Game 7 we must only address Pascal Siakam as The Thundertaker from then on I’m sorry but those are the rules.” Rules accepted, Rachel.

Game 6 rolled around, and while it wasn’t a monster scoring night, Siakam still put up a gritty double-double with 16 points and 13 rebounds, helping the Pacers tie the series and push it to a Game 7. And yes, you guessed it—he once again showed up in “Undertaker Mode,” as some fans described it.

Jun 5, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) celebrates during the first quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder during game one of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center.

Siakam’s performances in this series haven’t just been good—they’ve been spooky good. He’s haunted OKC’s paint like it owes him money. Before the whole “Thundertaker” gimmick started, Pascal Siakam had quietly built a career on resilience and high-IQ basketball. But he wasn’t always the headliner. Back in Toronto, he played Robin to Kawhi Leonard’s Batman during the Raptors’ 2019 title run.

Siakam learned a lot from Kawhi—not how to smile, obviously—but definitely how to show up when it matters most. He watched Leonard pick teams apart with stone-cold precision and carried that same energy to Indiana.

It’s clear that Pascal took those lessons to heart. His 2024–25 season with the Pacers has been a masterclass in consistency: 20.2 PPG, 6.9 RPG, 3.4 APG on 51.9% FG and 38.9% from three. Just enough to stretch the floor, just enough to own the block, and just enough to ruin the Thunder’s season.

Pascal Siakam’s Series of Numbers… and Knockouts

Let’s run the receipts on Pascal Siakam vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder: Game 1: 19 pts, 10 boards — started the series with a statement. Game 3: 21 pts — Pacers grab the 2–1 edge. Then Game 5: 28 pts, 5 assists — unleashed full Thundertaker fury. Game 6: 16 pts, 13 rebounds — a double-double that brought Game 7 to life.

That’s not just production; that’s clutch production. You don’t get a nickname like this for dropping empty calories. Siakam’s points mattered. His rebounds mattered. Every time the Thunder tried to gain momentum, he popped up like the Deadman in a casket match.

With Tyrese Haliburton nursing a strained calf and Coach Carlisle making chess-level defensive tweaks, the Pacers have needed someone to steady the ship. That’s where Pascal Siakam has shone even brighter. Whether it’s calming down a rattled offense or drawing doubles to free up shooters like Nembhard or Toppin, Siakam’s doing the quiet dirty work—and still getting buckets.

Let’s be real. If Haliburton was the brain behind Indiana’s offense, Siakam has become its iron will. And he’s doing it without all the glitz. His pre-game ritual even includes a hilarious admission: “I sometimes can’t close my eyes during prayer.”

May 6, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) is fouled by Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) in front of Pacers center Myles Turner (33) and guards Tyrese Haliburton (0) and Andrew Nembhard (2) during the fourth quarter of game one of the second round of the 2024 NBA playoffs at Madison Square Garden.

Same here, Pascal. Same here—especially when you’re about to drop 28 on the Thunder’s head again. Call it what you want—veteran savvy, Kawhi DNA, or just playoff muscle memory—but Pascal Siakam is turning this postseason into his second coming-out party. In 22 playoff games, he’s averaging 20.7 PPG, 6.5 RPG, and 3.5 APG, shooting an elite 51.8% from the field and 42.9% from beyond the arc. Those aren’t just good numbers; those are Eastern Conference Finals MVP numbers. And guess what? That’s exactly what he is.

And while the Dirk comparisons are probably a stretch, he’s got that same unicorn vibe—long, skilled, and dangerous when the lights are brightest. Okay, now, let’s wrap this up before someone hits us with a steel chair.

The “Thundertaker” nickname is more than just a meme—it’s a celebration of what Pascal Siakam has become in Indiana: a cold-blooded closer who delivers when it matters, punishes lazy switches, and forces teams to rethink their entire game plan.

Pascal Siakam didn’t ask for a nickname. But when you bury the Thunder in back-to-back elimination games, you earn one. So, as Game 7 looms large, one thing is for sure—if Siakam shows up in Undertaker Mode again, we’re not just talking about a catchy alias. We’re talking about legend-building stuff.

And remember… those are the rules.