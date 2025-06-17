brand-logo
Will Tyrese Haliburton Play in Game 6 of NBA Finals? Latest Injury Update Put Pacers in Jeopardy

Jun 17, 2025

The Indiana Pacers’ hopes of making a comeback might just have taken a massive toll. Why? Well, after Indiana’s brutal Game 5 120-109 loss, they’ve suffered a massive setback. ESPN’s Shams Charania has reported that Tyrese Haliburton sustained what seems to be a right calf injury. “Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton is believed to have suffered a strained right calf and will undergo an MRI to determine the severity of the strain, sources tell ESPN.” Charania wrote on X.

 

This is devastating news for the Pacers, who already trail 3-2 in the NBA Finals against the top-seeded Thunder. Now, they face the problem of having to enter Game 6 without their franchise player. We all know how important Haliburton has been to the Pacers. The 25-year-old point is having the time of his life, averaging 17.9 points along with 9.1 assists and 5.8 rebounds.

So, all eyes will be on Indiana as everyone awaits an update.

Can the Pacers survive Game 6 without Haliburton, or is this the end of their Finals dream?

