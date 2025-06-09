Rick Carlisle Addresses Tyrese Haliburton’s Game 2 Struggles Against OKC Thunder

After stealing Game 1 on the road, the Indiana Pacers got a rude awakening in Game 2, falling 123-107 to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Tyrese Haliburton, who nailed the game-winner in the opener, couldn’t recapture that magic in Game 2. The All-Star guard managed just five points through three quarters before finishing with 17 points, six assists, and five turnovers in a mostly quiet performance.

Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle didn’t sugarcoat it after the game. “There’s a lot more to the game than just scoring,” he said. “Everybody’s got to do more.” His comments weren’t a direct shot at Haliburton but reflected Indiana’s overall struggles. The team went cold from three, shooting 35% from deep, and couldn’t handle Oklahoma City’s second-quarter surge.

The Thunder outscored Indiana 38-23 in the second frame, thanks to a 19-2 run led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Aaron Wiggins. Haliburton had a hard time breaking down the Thunder’s defense, especially with Cason Wallace and Alex Caruso tagging him all game.

While Haliburton’s efficiency (7-of-13 shooting) looked decent on paper, the timing of his buckets didn’t help Indiana claw back into the game. The Pacers were down by 18 at halftime and never seriously threatened afterward.

Game 3 shifts to Indianapolis on Wednesday, and Carlisle knows his team needs a full reset.

(This is a building story…)